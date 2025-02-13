Sharjah: Returning for its 9th edition, Xposure International Photography Festival is set to transform Aljada, Sharjah’s newest lifestyle destination, into a global hub for photography, film, and creative expression from February 20-26. More than just a festival, it is a global celebration of visual storytelling where families, art lovers, and curious minds alike can explore the world through a different lens. Spanning 49,000 sqm, this year’s edition features an expansive lineup of talks, workshops, exhibitions, and film screenings, bringing together some of the world’s most celebrated photographers and filmmakers.

With so much to see and do, planning ahead is key. Here’s a guide to making the most of Xposure 2025 and ensuring an unforgettable experience.

A cinematic journey

Xposure’s film program presents a compelling selection of documentaries, short films, and cinematic projects that capture global stories and human experiences. These screenings go beyond passive viewing, offering audiences the opportunity to engage with filmmakers and explore how visual storytelling shapes our understanding of the world.

Stage X - covering everything image

For those eager to hear from some of the biggest names in photography, Xposure’s Stage X gallery will host discussions with internationally acclaimed photographers, delving into the creative processes behind some of the most compelling projects. These talks explore themes of culture, history, and social impact, offering insights into how photography can be a powerful medium for storytelling.

Unleash your inner Da Vinci

Xposure’s workshops cater to all skill levels, from beginners taking their first steps in photography to professionals refining their craft. Led by industry experts, these sessions provide hands-on learning experiences in areas such as documentary photography, creative storytelling, portraiture, and nature photography. Participants will gain practical insights they can immediately apply to their own creative projects.

Exhibitions from all over the world

Xposure 2025 features an extraordinary lineup of exhibitions that showcase a diverse range of photographic styles and subjects. From powerful documentary and photojournalism projects that highlight pressing social issues, to breathtaking nature and wildlife photography that captures the beauty of the natural world, the exhibitions offer a window into the work of renowned photographers.

The festival also presents exhibitions dedicated to fine art and creative expression, portraiture, travel and adventure photography, and urban street life. Each exhibition tells a unique story, inviting visitors to explore different perspectives and themes that reflect the richness and complexity of the world around us.

Capture the moment with family portraits

For visitors looking to take home a special memory, Xposure 2025 will offer free family portrait sessions. Professional photographers will be available at designated stations to capture high-quality portraits, ensuring a beautifully framed keepsake from the festival.

Explore Sharjah on the Xposure Tour Bus

A new addition this year is the Xposure Tour Bus. Visitors can register for this unique experience, where a professional photographer on board will help capture stunning shots at some of Sharjah’s most picturesque locations.

Step into the world of Ibn Haytham

Bringing history and science to life, the Ibn Haytham experience at Xposure 2025 will feature an engaging lineup of exhibits, workshops, and interactive displays. Visitors can explore a short film starring Omar Sharif, walk through a giant Camera Obscura, interact with light-based experiments, and discover the wonders of optical illusions. Perfect for families and curious minds, this immersive journey celebrates the legacy of one of history’s greatest scientific pioneers.

A celebration of visual storytelling

Xposure 2025 is designed as an immersive experience, combining art, culture, and entertainment in a setting perfect for families and visitors of all ages. With its new home in Aljada, Sharjah’s thriving lifestyle destination, the festival offers a lively atmosphere filled with interactive exhibits, creative spaces, and a variety of dining options.

Free and Open to All

With free registration, Xposure 2025 is an open invitation for everyone to explore the power of visual storytelling. Whether you’re looking for artistic inspiration, a fun day out with family, or the opportunity to connect with global creatives, this year’s festival is an event not to be missed.

Visit Xposure’s official website to reserve your spot.