WHX Tech will host the Middle East’s largest digital health start-up competition offering US$50,000 in prize money and curated investor matchmaking

Among the numerous new technologies to be unveiled this week, traQpharma™ is an AI-powered traceability tool aimed at identifying counterfeit pharmaceuticals

Dubai, UAE: WHX Tech 2025, a new platform for digital health innovation, opens tomorrow at Dubai World Trade Centre. Taking place from 8–10 September, the inaugural event will see more than 300 exhibitors, 200 world-class speakers, and an audience of over 5,000 healthcare leaders gather from more than 30 countries.

WHX Tech is the latest addition to Informa Markets' WHX portfolio. Positioning Dubai as the global convening point for digital health, the event will spotlight how AI, robotics, VR, cybersecurity, virtual care, and big data are reshaping patient care, system resilience, and future healthcare delivery.

“WHX Tech is the embodiment of innovation in digital health,” said Solenne Singer, Senior Vice President, Informa Markets. “This event is designed to inspire breakthroughs by showcasing technologies and promoting their adoption into real-world healthcare systems. With Dubai’s status as a global innovation hub, WHX Tech serves as the meeting point where ideas transform into investments and technologies evolve into care solutions.”

Driving change through meaningful dialogue

The event will unfold across three distinctive content stages: World X, Future X, and Xcelerate. World X, which will be opened by His Excellency Dr. Amin Al Ameeri, Assistant Undersecretary of Health Regulations Sector at the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP), will explore global adoption case studies and regulatory foresight, as well as amplifying women leaders in health tech.

Future X, meanwhile, will focus on what lies ahead in AI-driven diagnostics, blockchain, quantum computing, and predictive care. The Xcelerate stage will host the region’s largest digital health start-up competition, with a US$50,000 prize and curated investor matchmaking. More than 40 high-potential start-ups will pitch their solutions, with finalists competing in front of an international judging panel of investors and industry leaders.

Spotlight on innovation and leadership

Among many WHX Tech highlights, Dubai-based EVOTEQ – a specialist in building platforms for tracing products, securing supply chains, and enabling stakeholder decision-making – will showcase traQpharma™, an AI-powered pharmaceutical traceability platform designed to combat counterfeit drugs and enhance supply chain transparency.

“AI is changing the way we secure pharmaceutical supply chains,” said Jihad Tayara, CEO, EVOTEQ. “It is not just tracking what is happening now but helping us predict what will come next. At EVOTEQ, we believe the future of safety is smarter, faster, and built on real-time insights.”

Another new WHX Tech launch will come from Xine Technology Solutions in the form of its digital health platform IDMedico, which has been designed to simplify and secure healthcare interactions. The platform supports user registration across all medical roles and offers features such as electronic health record (EHR) management, appointment booking, prescription handling, health document storage, chat and call support, and integration with medical devices for real-time health tracking.

The World X stage is at the centre of the event and is dedicated to global adoption case studies, regulatory foresight, and highlighting future-ready solutions. Among those leading the dialogue are WHX Tech Advisory Board members Dr. Sam Shah, Director of the Office of Healthcare Data Management at Saudi Arabia’s NEOM; Reenita Das, Partner and Senior Vice President at Frost & Sullivan; Dr. Myriam Fernandez Martin, Head of Health Innovation at Amazon Web Services; Dr. James Mault, CEO at BioIntelliSense, Dr. Tamara Sunbul, Digital Health Transformation & Innovation Strategic Advisor; and Dr. David Rhew, Global Chief Medical Officer & VP of Healthcare at Microsoft.

Set to speak on the opening day as part of a panel discussion entitled ‘Adoption – Overcoming the Barriers…What is Needed”, Professor Dr. med Mathias Goyen, Chief Medical Officer, Imaging & AVS, GE HealthCare, believes the adoption of AI is a key driver in medical imaging innovation. "One of the most transformative innovations in medical imaging over the past five years has been the clinical integration of AI at scale,” said Prof Goyen. “While AI has long been in development, we’re now seeing its real-world application making a measurable impact, particularly in enhancing workflow efficiency, image reconstruction, and clinical decision support.”

Women in digital health, immersive experiences, and global partnerships

The inaugural WHX Tech is also shining a light on women trailblazers in digital health, with high-profile sessions addressing adoption barriers and envisioning the future of healthcare in 2050. Attendees can explore immersive hospital simulations, curated networking programmes, and live technology demos that take healthcare innovation from concept to clinic.

Adding global weight to the event, WHX Tech is held in strategic partnership with the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS), reinforcing its credibility and ensuring that its content aligns with the sector’s most pressing priorities.

For more information and to register interest in attending, visit: worldhealthexpo.com/events/healthcare/tech/en/home.html.

