The Wellness & Longevity forum at WHX explores how innovation is extending the number of years people live in good health

Clear regulatory frameworks such as Dubai’s Salama programme and Abu Dhabi’s Healthy Longevity Medicine Centres enable the UAE to establish a scalable model for delivering longevity and healthspan medicine worldwide

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, The UAE is aligning its healthcare system around prevention and proactive healthspan optimisation, as global evidence shows people are living longer but spending more of those years in poor health.

According to the World Health Organisation, gains in healthy life expectancy continue to lag behind increases in overall life expectancy, resulting in a global healthspan-lifespan gap of around 9.6 years, with people living with illness or disability.

This strategic shift provided the backdrop for the Wellness & Longevity forum, held on the final day of World Health Expo (WHX) at the Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC). The event convened more than 4,300 exhibitors and 235,000 professional visits from over 180 countries. Hosted on the Frontiers Stage, the forum examined how education, clinical practice and regulatory systems must evolve to support longer, healthier lives.

By emphasising prevention, early detection, value-based care, and clear regulatory frameworks such as Dubai’s Salama programme and Abu Dhabi’s world-first standards for Healthy Longevity Medicine Centres, the UAE is creating the conditions for a new healthspan workforce and establishing a scalable model for how longevity and healthspan medicine can be safely, credibly, and sustainably delivered worldwide.

At the Wellness & Longevity Forum, a panel titled ‘Educating for the Longevity Era: Building Skills and Systems for Healthspan Medicine’ explored how workforce development, accredited education and multidisciplinary care models are becoming essential as healthcare systems transition toward prevention-led, longitudinal care.

Dr Mishkat Shehata, Founding Member and Vice President, Emirates Lifestyle & Longevity Medicine Society, Chief Medical Officer, OMICS, said that the UAE has a unique opportunity to lead globally by setting the blueprint for how longevity medicine is taught, regulated, and delivered.

“Through its strong focus on prevention, innovation, and governance supported by structured physician education via bodies such as the Emirates Lifestyle & Longevity Medicine Society (ELLMS) and the responsible integration of AI for clinical decision-making and care delivery, the UAE can define international standards for healthspan medicine that combine clinical excellence, multidisciplinary care, and patient safety at scale.”

Garineh Serpekian, Associate Director of Coaching, PURA Longevity Clinic, highlighted the importance of translating clinical insight into sustainable daily behaviour and ensuring professional standards are clearly defined as the field expands. She also emphasised the importance of accredited education pathways in building trust and credibility.

“Institutions such as the CNM Institute of Natural Health, operating under the patronage of Sheikha Salama bint Tahnoon Al Nahyan, are playing a pivotal role in training health coaches in the UAE. Accredited educational pathways help protect both patients and practitioners, while recognised certifications ensure practice is grounded in defined competencies, ethical standards and evidence-based frameworks, building trust in this rapidly expanding field.”

On the exhibition floor at WHX, international companies showcased technologies supporting prevention-led care and cognitive health. Masimo presented SafetyNet, a cloud-based remote patient management and telehealth platform designed to extend monitoring beyond hospital settings and support more efficient, continuous care.

Meanwhile, New Country Healthcare LLC highlighted Magtein®, a patented form of magnesium that crosses the blood-brain barrier. Laboratory studies indicate it supports brain health and may facilitate learning, memory, and a relaxed mood.

Ross Williams, Commercial Director, Informa Markets Healthcare, said: “What we are seeing at WHX is a clear market signal. Wellness and longevity are no longer niche conversations. They are becoming central to how healthcare systems, investors and providers think about sustainability and long-term value. The growing importance of wellness and longevity is clearly reflected across WHX, from the learning opportunities on our stages to the innovation showcased by exhibitors.”

In 2026, WHX is co-timed with WHX Labs (formerly Medlab Middle East), the region's leading laboratory and diagnostics event, which continues at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) until Friday, 13 February.

