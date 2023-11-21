Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Race Week is here, and Yas Marina is gearing up to welcome guests from all around the world from the 24th – 26th November. Offering an array of dining delights, spanning from brunches to dinners, the marina presents diverse global cuisines and world-class entertainment for guests to ‘Go all out’ this Race Week.

Arrival at Yas Marina

Guests have multiple avenues to reach Yas Marina, catering to different preferences. By utilising the code ‘YASMARINA’, guests opting for Careem rides can enjoy a 15% discount on their journey. Meanwhile, sea enthusiasts can opt for the Abu Dhabi Maritime water taxis, providing an alternative and scenic transport choice between Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Marina and Al Bandar. Moreover, those arriving in their own cars can park at the multilevel car park and receive a complimentary shuttle service, ensuring a convenient and direct transfer to the Welcome Alley.

Commencing their journey, guests are encouraged to capture the moment at the Whispering Angel flower wall and bench, a perfect spot for memorable snapshots. Guests can ensure they dress their best to get the chance to win in the “best dressed” competition, all while snapping the perfect photos. The collaboration between Peroni Zero and Aston Martin also awaits, allowing motorsport enthusiasts an exclusive opportunity to delve into the world of Formula 1 by testing their own reaction times just like the drivers do!

Further along the alley, guests will find themselves on the Ferrari Prosecco podium, offering the chance to stand atop for first, second and third-place photo opportunities with Ferrari Prosecco. Thirsty after this experience? Guests can swing by Lyre’s non-alcoholic gin tasting pop-up! Just ring the bell, and like magic, a hand pops out of a hidden wall to hand out drinks.

As guests approach Iris, they are in for a surprise as they will get a chance to admire the McLaren car livery replica for the 2024 season, designed by Saudi artist Nujood Al-Otaibi in collaboration with Vuse. The inspiration behind this year’s livery combines McLaren’s motorsports history and heritage and Nujood’s passion for motorsports. To further ignite the passion of car enthusiasts, a display featuring Lamborghini and Swiss X cars will grace Yas Marina, offering an exciting opportunity for car aficionados to revel in.

Additionally, an exceptional art exhibition showcasing the renowned collection of Federico Kampf, one of the world’s leading Mexican visual artists, will grace the 2023 Abu Dhabi Formula 1 Grand Prix. This artistic endeavour aims to elevate the excitement of the eventful weekend and will blend historical artistry with contemporary themes, offering a captivating fusion of artistic expression.

Walk around and be entertained at the Yas Marina Promenade

As the day unfolds, the enchanting promenade comes alive with graceful origami ballerinas, captivating guests with their elegant dance moves. The weather, in all its splendour, invites guests to take a moment to pause and create lasting memories by capturing fantastic photos at the Instagram-worthy bridge brought to guests by the Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, all while enjoying the magnificent tunes of mariachi bands. Their energetic melodies will create an atmosphere brimming with positivity and excitement, setting the perfect tone for what is yet to come. Guests strolling along the promenade will also be captivated by an extraordinary performance from fire twirlers, offering a fascinating show unlike any other.

Moreover, the DXB Brass Band ensemble will serenade the evening with their delightful tunes, ensuring that the ambiance is nothing short of magical. And as the night approaches its crescendo, guests can gather to witness the mesmerising Laser Show, a visual spectacle projected on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights. The luminous display will paint the night sky, creating an unforgettable experience for everyone gathered at Yas Marina.

A culinary journey along the promenade

Amidst this tapestry of delights, guests can wander through the promenade to choose from eight outstanding restaurants, including three new ones that have opened just in time for Race Week: Éla Éla, Mr Moto and Mika. Whether one desires a hearty brunch before the race or a delightful dinner to recharge after cheering on the track, Yas Marina has it all. From the exquisite Italian flavours of Cipriani Yas Island and the tempting French offerings at Penelope’s to the lively energy of Boroughs’ pit stop for drinks and burgers to the vibrant party vibes at Iris, there is something for everyone!

As the weekend draws to a close, the memories of this enchanting Race Week will, once again, linger in the memories and hearts of all who join in the joy and wonder that Race Week at Yas Marina will bring to their lives.

About Yas Marina

Dock. Dine. Discover.

Awarded the prestigious 5 Gold Anchor Platinum accreditation from The Yacht Harbour Association, Yas Marina is now formally one of the most remarkable and environmentally-friendly marinas in the world.

Situated on Yas Island, the 227 wet-berth Blue Flag marina comprises an additional 93 dry-berths, with exceptional facilities (including an on-site ADNOC petrol station), amenities and customer service for its Members and visitors alike.

Yas Marina’s on-the-water offering is complimented with 11 world-class licensed restaurants, bars and lounges catering to all taste buds and budgets. Each outlet along the waterside promenade boasts iconic views of the W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island hotel and Yas Marina Circuit – home to the annual Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. As the sun sets, the family-friendly destination transforms into a buzzing scene of nightlife and entertainment.

The beloved lifestyle and leisure hub is also home to premier fitness facilities (including four flood-lit Padel courts, a gym and fitness centre); a physiotherapy clinic; water sports and activities including the Yas Marina Sailing and Rowing Centre, charter boat services, wake surfing and tour operators; a musical water fountain and residential and commercial real estate services.

Yas Marina is operated by Yas Asset Management, a subsidiary of the Miral Group.

For more information visit:

Website: www.yasmarina.ae

Instagram: @yasmarinaabudhabi

Facebook: @YasMarinaAbuDhabi

About Yas Island

Located on the golden shores of Abu Dhabi - just 20 minutes from downtown and 50 minutes from Dubai, Yas Island offers holidaymakers a diverse mix of leisure and entertainment experiences.

From award-winning theme parks such as Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi to incredible attractions such as the record-breaking CLYMB™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and the thrilling Yas Marina Circuit (home to the FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX™), visitors are bound to discover a world of entertainment options all within the 25 sq. km island.

Yas Island boasts world-class shopping at Abu Dhabi’s largest mall Yas Mall, superb dining at Yas Bay Waterfront, Abu Dhabi’s vibrant day to night attraction and award-winning golf at Yas Links golf course.

The island offers a year-round line-up of spectacular musical, entertainment and family events and houses ten incredible hotels, including W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, and The WB™ Abu Dhabi, the world's first Warner Bros. themed hotel.

With more than 165 dining experiences, the destination also features indoor and outdoor concert venues including WHITE Abu Dhabi and Etihad Arena - all of which are complemented by a range of visitor services that connect all attractions to one another. With the recent opening of SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the region’s first Marine Life Theme Park, Yas Island continues to add more attractions to its incredible roster.

For more information, please visit www.yasisland.com.

