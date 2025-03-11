Doha – Healthcare professionals from across the region gathered for a groundbreaking two-day course delivered by Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar (WCM-Q) on ways to integrate advanced AI technologies into the healthcare system to improve patient outcomes.

The course featured a series of presentations, group discussions and practical workshops on the history of AI and machine learning, fundamental principles of the technologies, current and future applications for AI in healthcare, and challenges and ethical considerations related to using AI in healthcare settings.

There were also sessions on how to design healthcare research studies that utilize AI, the practical use of large language models to solve real-world problems and analyze data, and guidance on how to build a generative AI co-pilot—essentially a type of AI-powered virtual assistant that helps users navigate complex tasks.

The second day of the event featured presentations and practical workshops led by renowned AI expert and guest speaker Dr. Faisal Farooq, senior director of artificial intelligence at the high-profile US image sharing and social media platform Pinterest.

Coordinated by the Division of Continuing Professional Development (CPD) at WCM-Q, the workshop was directed and led by a team of highly experienced computer scientists from WCM-Q’s AI Center for Precision Health: Dr. Arfan Ahmed, assistant professor of research in population health sciences; Dr. Alaa Abd-Alrazaq, assistant professor of research in population health sciences; Dr. Rawan Al Saad, postdoctoral associate, and Ms. Sarah Aziz, research specialist.

Dr. Ahmed said: “There is huge potential for advances in AI and machine learning to revolutionize healthcare and radically improve patient outcomes in many different ways, from offering predictive analytics, personalized medicine, efficient diagnosis and treatment methods, to optimizing day-to-day clinical workflows. This course provides healthcare professionals with practical, hands-on guidance on how to successfully implement these new technologies to improve patient care while also safeguarding patient safety, privacy and other vital ethical considerations.”

WCM-Q’s AI Center for Precision Health was launched in 2021 as a dedicated research unit aiming to help position Qatar at the forefront of new developments in the integration of AI and machine learning in healthcare, education and biomedical research.

The course, titled ‘Fundamentals of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare with Practical Applications,’ was accredited locally in Qatar by the Ministry of Public Health’s Department of Healthcare Professions Accreditation Section and internationally by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education.

About Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar

Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar is a partnership between Cornell University and Qatar Foundation. It offers a comprehensive Six-Year Medical Program leading to the Cornell University M.D. degree with teaching by Cornell and Weill Cornell faculty and by physicians at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), Sidra Medicine, the Primary Health Care Corporation, and Aspetar Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Hospital, who hold Weill Cornell appointments. Through its biomedical research program, WCM-Q is building a sustainable research community in Qatar while advancing basic science and clinical research. Through its medical college, WCM-Q seeks to provide the finest education possible for medical students, to improve health care both now and for future generations, and to provide high quality health care to the Qatari population.

