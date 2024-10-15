Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Leading construction technology company, WakeCap, will highlight its fundamental belief that the path to smarter, safer and more efficient construction lies in technology, at this year's Construction Technology Forum (CTF) KSA 2024, taking place on October 23, 2024 at Crowne Plaza Riyadh RDC Hotel & Convention.

Dr. Hassan Albalawi, CEO and founder of WakeCap, is set to host a briefing called Building Smarter, where he will highlight how technologies like real-time data analytics, wearables, IoT devices and AI driven platforms are offering new levels of productivity, transparency, and safety. “We are committed to helping our clients not only build better, but also build smarter,” Dr Albalawi said. “Technology isn’t just an accessory in today’s construction world, it’s an essential tool that transforms the way we build, manage, and complete projects,” he added.

With WakeCap’s technology, construction owners have the power to integrate systems and utilize real-time data, resulting in smarter decision-making, improved operational efficiency, and optimized resource management.

The construction industry demands coordination between teams, technologies, and timelines. Integrated systems break down these barriers by providing a unified platform where all aspects of a project - from workforce management and materials tracking, to equipment monitoring, and safety protocols - are synchronized. WakeCap’s innovative platform enables integration of multiple systems, bringing simplicity to the management process. This system ensures that project stakeholders, from architects to site managers, have access to real-time updates, improving communication, reducing errors, and encouraging collaboration.

Dr. Albalawi shares a compelling example: “A client of ours in the Middle East was struggling to keep track of the workforce across a large multi-site project. By integrating WakeCap’s systems, they were able to monitor workforce movement in real-time, optimize resource allocation, and reduce idle time by 15%. That’s the kind of impact integration can have.”

“The real-time visibility provided by data is invaluable for construction owners. Our solution means they can now assess how well the project is progressing at any given moment. This is not just reactive; it’s proactive decision-making,” Dr. Albalawi explains. “By identifying inefficiencies and potential problems early, project managers can prevent costly delays and keep projects on schedule.”



Recent data from the 2024 Global Construction Safety Report shows that construction companies that implemented real-time safety monitoring saw a 35% reduction in workplace accidents. Not only does this reduce human risk, but it also decreases project downtime associated with accidents, thereby increasing overall productivity.



Furthermore, real-time data enhances productivity by optimizing workforce management. WakeCap’s system allows site managers to monitor worker activity, reduce idle time, and ensure that resources are allocated where they’re needed most. According to a 2024 case study from WakeCap’s deployment on a large European infrastructure project, site productivity increased by 18%, while time wasted due to miscommunication and poor resource management was reduced by 22%.



The future of construction lies in embracing the power of integration and real-time data. “At WakeCap, we believe that the path to smarter, safer, and more efficient construction lies in leveraging technology to unlock new levels of productivity, transparency, and safety.”

WakeCap is a lead sponsor of CTF KSA 2024. The prestigious event brings together industry leaders, innovators, and stakeholders from around the world, and WakeCap is proud to contribute to the event’s success.

For more information about WakeCap, please visit www.wakecap.com.

