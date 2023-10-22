Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: WakeCap, an industry leader for data-powered site visibility, presents its innovative site management technology at the upcoming Construction Technology ConFex KSA this October 23-24 2023. Taking place at Crowne Plaza Riyadh RDC Hotel & Convention, the event will see WakeCap driving discussions about the future of construction safety using its smart hard hat solution.

"The construction sector is rapidly emerging as a major producer of big data, which represents huge potential for gaining valuable insights about our industry as it continues to embrace digitalisation. Therefore, we must encourage continuous evaluation of the latest tools, materials, and approaches to enhance safety, speed, sustainability, and cost efficiency. As the industry evolves, we also need better and more effective data management strategies to make the most of the insights from our data" said Dr Hassan Albalawi, CEO and Founder of WakeCap.

The trusted partner of leading developers with large-scale international projects, WakeCap is a leader in construction site management. Its data sets an industry standard for site visibility, allowing owners and developers to automate and streamline manual processes, boosting productivity without disrupting workflows.

On October 24, Dr Albalawi will join an insightful panel discussion alongside Eng. Nabil Ibrahim, Project Manager at Enppi, and Arjun Mohan, Founder and CEO of TENDERD. They will explore the latest innovative technologies available in the construction industry today, sharing their expertise on how these advancements are revolutionizing the industry and providing vital support. Moderating the discussion will be Phillip Higgins from Ventures Onsite.

WakeCap, among the event sponsors, will showcase its solutions at a dedicated exhibitor booth during the two-day event. Now on its third edition, ConFex KSA brings together top government officials from the Kingdom and major players in architecture, engineering, and construction. Participants will demonstrate how digital and sustainable practices can make projects and cities smarter, faster, and greener – aligned with Saudi Arabia's project aspirations with speed, efficiency, and collaboration.

"Integrating big data marks a truly transformative period for the construction industry. This game-changing technology presents countless opportunities for businesses to thrive and overcome challenges, such as delays and cost overruns – precisely what we offer at WakeCap. The future of construction is brighter than ever, and it all starts with embracing the potential of big data," Albalawi concluded.

About WakeCap

WakeCap is a ‘smart hard hat’ solution that helps site owners and contractors to improve productivity, reduce wastage and achieve higher levels of operational efficiency on their sites. WakeCap is an easy-to-implement, cost-effective technology that combines simple-yet-smart hardware with highly accurate data.

Founded in 2017 and with offices in Riyadh, Dubai and San Francisco, WakeCap’s technology enables real-time monitoring and data collection on complex projects such as construction sites, where it isn’t possible for team leaders to ‘be everywhere and see everything’.

At WakeCap, we believe that improving visibility and transparency benefits every owner and manager, along with consultants, teams and site workers.

At WakeCap, we collaborate with renowned construction brands worldwide, assisting them in optimizing their operations by replacing outdated paper-based processes and manual reporting with precise data collection methods.

Our innovative solutions streamline workflows, resulting in significant time and cost savings, while providing unparalleled visibility into site operations. By leveraging our services, our clients gain valuable insights, allowing them to identify bottlenecks and make informed decisions that enhance overall efficiency.

For more information about WakeCap, please visit www.wakecap.com.

