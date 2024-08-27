VOX Cinemas is the region’s exclusive exhibitor to screen the highly anticipated global concert movie event

Tickets are now available on voxcinemas.com and the VOX Cinemas app

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: VOX Cinemas is excited to announce that it will be the only exhibitor in the MENA region to screen ‘SEVENTEEN TOUR ‘FOLLOW’ AGAIN TO CINEMAS’. From 28-31 August, CARATS and K-pop fans can join the rest of the world and experience the highly anticipated concert movie event at select VOX Cinemas locations across the UAE, Oman, Bahrain, Qatar, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait.

‘SEVENTEEN TOUR ‘FOLLOW’ AGAIN TO CINEMAS’ features powerhouse performances by S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino on their first-ever concert in Korea’s largest stadium. Filmed with cinematic cameras from multiple angles, ‘SEVENTEEN TOUR ‘FOLLOW’ AGAIN TO CINEMAS’ transports audiences directly into the heart of the concert which captures unforgettable moments from the Seoul leg, premiere of their hit song “MAESTRO”, and unique unit performances of “Spell,” “LALALI,” and “Cheers to youth”.

Witness SEVENTEEN’s powerful daylight performance and diverse array of music as it culminates under a night sky illuminated by CARAT lightsticks, capturing the essence of the K-pop band’s record-breaking nine-year legacy. ‘SEVENTEEN TOUR ‘FOLLOW’ AGAIN TO CINEMAS’ is proudly presented by Trafalgar Releasing and produced by HYBE.

In addition to major blockbusters and new movie releases, VOX Cinemas regularly screens concerts and football matches and hosts live comedy events to cater to the different tastes and preferences of its guests.

For more information or to make a booking, visit voxcinemas.com or download the VOX Cinemas app.

