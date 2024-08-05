Advance tickets are now on sale at voxcinemas.com and the VOX app

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: VOX Cinemas has partnered with Linda Chambers-Cochrane (IG @linda_hybridsoul) to host its first-ever live sound meditation on Sunday, 11 August (10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.), at THEATRE, VOX Cinemas Mall of the Emirates.

Get ready for a guided journey of self-discovery with Linda, a wellness and fitness expert renowned for her unique approach to holistic well-being. Experience a 15-minute guided meditation and 60-minute sound meditation in the comfort of fully reclining heated seats with plush pillows and blankets at the newly reimagined THEATRE at VOX Cinemas Mall of the Emirates.

To complement your rejuvenating morning of wellness, indulge in a healthy breakfast buffet, featuring over 10 mouth-watering dishes and beverages including live egg and pancake stations, freshly baked pastries, fruit yoghurts and juices, and more, all served at the exclusive THEATRE lounge.

In addition to major blockbusters and new movie releases, VOX Cinemas regularly hosts live comedy shows, football matches, concerts, and documentaries to cater to the different tastes and preferences of its guests.

Ignite your mind, body, and spirit in this unique immersive experience you won’t want to miss! Advance tickets are now on sale. For more information or to make a booking, visit voxcinemas.com or download the VOX Cinemas app.

About Majid Al Futtaim

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is an Emirati-owned, diversified lifestyle conglomerate operating across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. The Group started from one man’s vision to transform the face of shopping, entertainment, and leisure to ‘create great moments for everyone, every day’. It has since grown into one of the region’s most respected businesses, employing 43,000 people, with owned assets valued at US$18 billion and has the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately held corporates in the region. Majid Al Futtaim owns and operates 29 shopping malls, 7 hotels and four mixed-use communities, welcoming more than 600 million customers through its doors every year.

Majid Al Futtaim operates more than 600 VOX Cinemas screens as well as a portfolio of world-class leisure and entertainment experiences across the region including four indoor ski locations in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Cairo and Oman as well as family entertainment centers Magic Planet and Little Explorers. It is the proud owner of the flagship Mall of the Emirates, Mall of Egypt, and Mall of Oman with the iconic City Centre shopping malls rounding out its portfolio across the region. The Group partners with world-class fashion, home, speciality retail and beauty brands, including lululemon, LEGO, Crate and Barrel, Shiseido, with over 70 stores and 20 digital platforms across the GCC. It also owns and operates THAT Concept Store, a multi-brand retail destination and app. Majid Al Futtaim is also the exclusive franchisee for Carrefour across markets in the Middle East, Africa and Asia, serving 770,000 customers daily. These offerings are powered by the UAE’s fastest growing loyalty programme SHARE, which offers customers a more personalised and data driven experience. The developer of choice for the region, Majid Al Futtaim is the creator of mixed-use communities including Tilal Al Ghaf in Dubai and Al Mouj in Muscat.

Majid Al Futtaim has continued to set the standard for sustainable growth through its Dare Today, Change Tomorrow sustainability strategy. The Group is committed to becoming Net Positive in water and carbon by 2040.

www.majidalfuttaim.com

