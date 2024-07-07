After launching ‘Your Summer Starts Here’ campaign, and as a part of the exciting summer calendar in Qatar, Visit Qatar is set to bring back the ‘Qatar Toy Festival’ the largest of its kind, starting mid-July.

This year, the festival returns bigger and better than its predecessor, inviting families to enjoy new live shows and exclusive activations. Qatar Toy Festival brings to families live mascots, toys, performances, and play areas of their children’s favourite brands and characters.

Qatar Toy Festival was inaugurated last year and debuted as one of the most successful events in the calendar.

Qatar Toy Festival will commence on July 15 and run through till August 14 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC). The festival comprises of 10 Zones, spanning over 17,000 sqm, including 3 new Zones in this year’s edition. These are Preschool, Girls, Boys, Anime, Family, Movie Land, Stage, F&B, Theming Area, and Retail. The festival will include over 50 international brands, including fan-favourites Barbie, Marvel, LOL, Angry Birds, and Naruto. This year, the festival will see new brands including Mr. Bean and Barney, with live shows and 76 mascots. There will be parades and over 19 stage shows, which include musical shows and concerts, science shows, dance shows, competitions, influencers’ performances, like Rasha Rizg, the Adnaan family, the Tarfaan family, Fawzi Muzi, Blippi and Masaka Kidz and more. The festival will also host 5 retail stores and over 200 influencers.

Commenting on the festival, Hamad Al Khaja, Acting Head of Events and Festivals Technical Support Section at Qatar Tourism, said: “We are delighted to announce the return of the Qatar Toy Festival this summer as part of Qatar’s summer calendar. Qatar Toy Festival is a great opportunity for families in Qatar seeking indoor entertainment. Activations are catered to children of all ages, as well as their parents and guardians to enjoy. The festival is not only engaging but also educational, encompassing a wide range of entertainment for the whole family. Qatar Toy Festival is a testament to Visit Qatar’s ongoing efforts for a diverse events calendar that serves all occasions, tastes, and ages.”

The festival provides children with the opportunity to meet and interact with their favourite toy mascots and influencers and is the ultimate family destination throughout the duration of summer. For reservations, tickets and family passes click on the links: Virgin MegaStore https://tickets.virginmegastore.me/ or at QTickets https://events.q-tickets.com/qatar/eventdetails/5980481474/qatar-toys-festival

Qatar offers a steady stream of diverse events throughout the year. For more information on the latest events in Qatar’s calendar, please visit www.visitqatar.com.

