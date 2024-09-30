Dubai, UAE: In a pioneering collaboration, two homegrown brands in the UAE, Veo and SQUATWOLF, are coming together to champion Men’s Mental Health through a unique event designed to promote mental wellness among men. Scheduled for October 10th, this exclusive gathering will feature a series of engaging activities aimed at fostering open discussions about mental health while encouraging participants to focus on their own personal wellbeing.

The inviting event will commence at 6:00am with a serene Sunrise Yoga class, followed by a 15-minute talk by Steven Gillespie, Head of Operations for Veo Fitness Group. At 7:00am, attendees will hear from renowned mental health expert Dr. Smitha Prabhakar, who will lead a speech focusing on mental health issues specifically affecting men, followed by an interactive Q&A session, where there will also be some merchandise giveaways. To conclude the morning, a calming Sound Healing class will provide a restorative experience for participants.

Dr. Smitha Prabhakar is a highly respected life coach with nearly two decades of experience in the United Arab Emirates. Renowned for her expertise as a holistic wellness practitioner and bio-energy specialist, she focuses on corporate wellness and has empowered prominent global brands both within the UAE and internationally. She imparts holistic principles and lifestyle solutions through workshops and seminars tailored for corporate and government entities to help clients manage stress, anxiety, and work-life balance.

Adding to the excitement, Veo has also recently announced the opening of its third branch at Meadows Town Center, further establishing itself as a leading lifestyle hub dedicated to holistic wellbeing. Each Veo location offers world-class fitness facilities and expert-led classes designed to empower individuals at every fitness level, embodying the brand’s ethos of community and support.

This initiative highlights the efforts of both Veo and SQUATWOLF to redefine mental health awareness in the region, creating a supportive environment for men to explore their mental health openly. With limited spots available for this men-only event, interested participants are encouraged to book early by contacting 800 VEO GYM.

For further information, follow Veo on Instagram, visit www.veofitness.com, or contact Veo at 800 VEO GYM.

When: October 10th

What: Men’s Mental Health Day featuring informative talks and classes

Schedule:

6:00 - Sunrise Yoga class

6:45 - 15-minute talk by Steven Gillespie

7:00 - Speech by Doctor Smitha, focusing on mental health + Q&A Session

7:25 - Sound healing class

For more information and to book your spot, contact 800 VEO GYM

Spaces are limited

About Veo:

Designed for people passionate about wellness and fitness, Veo is a pioneering community lifestyle fitness center launched by Emaar Hospitality Group. Built on the ethos of holistic wellness, Veo goes beyond conventional fitness, embodying a living movement to reclaim health, build thriving communities, and support new lifelong habits. Driven by a fresh approach to lifestyle wellbeing, Veo transcends the experience of a standard fitness center, providing personalised fitness programmes and creating an inviting ambience where everyone is welcomed, from seasoned enthusiasts to aspiring newcomers.

To learn more, you can visit Veo’s official Instagram

Website: www.veofitness.com