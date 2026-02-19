MENA – Hasan Haider, Founder and Managing Partner of Plus VC, has been recognized with a Top Venture Capitalist Award 2026 at the Forbes Middle East Top Advisors & Investors Summit, presented by Beltone, in Abu Dhabi, last week.

This award recognizes his leadership and proven track record of investing in ambitious entrepreneurs solving real-world challenges and shaping the next generation of category-defining companies as well as his pivotal role in shaping and advancing the venture capital ecosystem across the MENA region, and beyond. Hasan Haider was presented with the award by Khuloud Al Omian, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Forbes Middle East, joined by distinguished industry leaders on stage, marking a key moment of recognition within the summit’s program.

Commenting on receiving the Award, Hasan Haider, Founder and Managing Partner at Plus VC said: “I am deeply honoured to receive this Top Venture Capitalists Award from Forbes Middle East. Being recognized by one of the world’s most prestigious business media brands is a meaningful milestone. This recognition reflects both the extraordinary founders we support and the growing momentum of the MENA venture ecosystem. At Plus VC, our mission is to back ambitious, innovative entrepreneurs building transformative, technology-driven companies from the region for the world. We have backed over 100 startups across diverse sectors, with many emerging as leaders and innovators in their industries.”

Plus VC is an early-stage venture capital firm focused on investing in technology and tech-enabled startups across MENA and its diaspora. The firm partners with ambitious founders to build scalable companies, providing not only capital but also hands-on support, strategic guidance, and access to a strong regional and global network. Plus VC is committed to backing founders shaping the future of innovation across the Middle East and beyond.

The Top Advisors and Investors Awards recognize excellence and impact across the regional investment landscape. The 2026 summit brought together leading venture capitalists, private equity leaders, family offices, institutional investors, and senior banking and economic leaders from across the MENA region.

