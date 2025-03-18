Vatel Bahrain proudly took part in the twelfth edition of the Ajman International Education and Training Exhibition (AETEX), a four-day event hosted by the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The exhibition convened an esteemed assembly of premier universities and higher education institutions from the Gulf region, the broader Arab world, and beyond, fostering a dynamic exchange of educational opportunities.

At its dedicated pavilion, situated alongside renowned international universities and institutes, Vatel Bahrain presented its internationally recognised Bachelor’s Programme in International Hotel Management, which seamlessly integrates theoretical education with hands-on practical training. This programme equips students with the essential skills and expertise to become future leaders in the global tourism, hospitality, and hotel management sectors.

Throughout the exhibition, Vatel Bahrain’s team highlighted the key advantages of enrolling at the college. These include assured employment prospects in the tourism sector, both within Bahrain and internationally, facilitated by the college’s robust network. The programme also offers extensive practical training opportunities at world-renowned four- and five-star hotels.

This immersive training experience provides students with nearly two years of industry exposure before graduation, as the programme is further strengthened by a faculty composed of highly qualified educators with extensive experience in hospitality, tourism, and hotel management.

Reflecting on the college’s impactful presence at the exhibition, Sheikh Khaled bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, General Director of Vatel Bahrain, remarked that the pavilion attracted significant interest from Emirati, Gulf, and international students alike. These prospective learners expressed enthusiasm for pursuing promising, career-focused pathways in hospitality within an advanced educational setting aligned with contemporary global standards.

“The exhibition serves as a vital conduit connecting students with the higher education landscape at both regional and international levels. It provides an invaluable platform for students and parents to engage with esteemed universities and colleges, reinforcing Vatel Bahrain’s commitment to participating in leading educational exhibitions across the region. Such initiatives play a crucial role in raising awareness of the college’s specialised programmes tailored to meet the evolving demands of the job market,” said Sheikh Khaled.

Emphasizing the event’s strategic importance, Sheikh Khaled bin Khalifa Al Khalifa underscored its significance in connecting with Emirati students, whose aspirations for dynamic careers in tourism resonate deeply with the mission of Vatel Bahrain, and stated, "Vatel Bahrain is committed to nurturing the ambitions of these aspiring tourism professionals, equipping graduates to play a vital role in the United Arab Emirates’ thriving tourism sector. This dedication aligns with the region’s remarkable era of growth and transformation, where Vatel Bahrain strives to make a meaningful and lasting impact."

About Vatel Hospitality School:

Vatel Hospitality School was established in France in 1981, specializing in business management within the hospitality and tourism sectors. It has since expanded to 55 campuses across 33 countries. The Bahrain campus, founded in 2018, is part of this global network. Vatel holds a distinguished international reputation, with over 45,000 graduates worldwide who have gone on to become leaders in the industry. Vatel has consistently been ranked first in France and 13th globally in hospitality management, according to the latest QS rankings, maintaining this position for two consecutive years.