Abu Dhabi, UAE - Urbi, the leading provider of geospatial data and analytical tools, will be showcasing its latest innovation on navigation features, geospatial data, immersive mapping tools, and rich features at the Mobility LIVE Middle East exhibition in Abu Dhabi. The exhibition take place from May 15th to May 16th at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), a multi-faceted conference experience that brings together industry experts, thought leaders, and technology providers from across the world.

Urbi's participation in the Mobility LIVE Middle East exhibition will focus on demonstrating its cutting-edge capabilities in improving and accelerating government and business growth for smart cities, routing, digital twins, logistics, spatial analysis, growth strategy, and logistics intelligence. The exhibition will offer an opportunity to showcase Urbi's state-of-the-art geospatial technology and the potential of its immersive mapping tools to enhance the planning and management of cities and their infrastructure.

"This is an excellent opportunity for us to showcase our capabilities and demonstrate how our geoplatform can help businesses and governments grow and thrive. As a leading provider of geospatial data and analytical tools, we believe that our expertise can help government and businesses make more informed decisions using accurate data-driven insights. Urbi’s impeccable formula to keep data live and updated facilitates navigation accuracy and efficiency like no other." said Pavel Mochalkin, CEO of Urbi.

Urbi's innovative navigation features and geospatial data will be a major highlight of the exhibition. These features allow for the visualization of complex data sets, enabling businesses to make better-informed decisions based on real-time data. Additionally, Urbi's reach features allow government and businesses to access and share relevant information with ease, making it easier to streamline business processes. At Mobility LIVE Middle East, visitors will have the opportunity to learn more about Urbi's data quality, accuracy, comprehensiveness, and relevance. "We believe that our platform can help all sectors to improve their operations by providing the geospatial data and analytical tools they need to make informed decisions and drive a vision that builds tomorrow," added Mohammed Al Beloushi, Urbi Deputy CEO.

Urbi's immersive mapping tools and spatial analysis capabilities will also be demonstrated at the exhibition. These features enable businesses to gain insight into spatial relationships, identify patterns, and optimize processes. Urbi's growth strategy and logistics intelligence capabilities will also be showcased, demonstrating how Urbi can help businesses optimize their operations and improve their bottom line.

The Urbi team will be available throughout the exhibition to demonstrate its capabilities and discuss how the geoplatform can be customized to meet the specific needs of businesses and governments. Attendees are encouraged to visit the Urbi booth to learn more about the company and its innovative geospatial technology.

To learn more about Urbi’s innovation on navigation and data, visit their booth at Mobility LIVE Middle East. For more information about Urbi, visit urbi.ae.