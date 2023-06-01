Dubai – Dubai Customs highlighted its expertise in addressing information security challenges related to remote work systems during its participation in the Information Security Leaders Conference held in Dubai. The conference brought together a broad spectrum of cybersecurity experts and information technology professionals from both the public and private sectors. At the global conference, attendees projected that annual cybersecurity expenditures in the region would surpass $5 billion by the coming year.

Adel Al Housani, Manager of Information Security at Dubai Customs, emphasized during the panel discussion titled "Securing the Global Workforce: Challenges and Solutions" that cybersecurity experts face a multitude of emerging cyber risks associated with remote work. These risks encompass issues such as a scarcity of security professionals, vulnerabilities in network infrastructure, internal threats, and the reliance on cloud-based systems. Al Housani stressed that cybersecurity professionals are witnessing an unprecedented surge in intricate and widespread cyber-attacks. Consequently, the focus has shifted from traditional defense mechanisms, compelling experts in technology and cybersecurity to fortify intrusion detection systems, reinforce firewalls, and bolster the protective measures surrounding remote work systems.

Dubai Customs proactively anticipates and addresses challenges, continuously updating its electronic security systems to preempt vulnerabilities. They have also implemented a comprehensive cybersecurity framework comprising defense, analysis, information security policies, and incident response. This proactive approach enables the government department to ensure secure business continuity through remote work systems.

Al Housani emphasized that information security is not solely the responsibility of a specific department or management; it is a shared responsibility of all. Therefore, within the framework of Dubai's information security strategy, Dubai Customs is committed to adopting the most effective and efficient measures to mitigate information security risks.

As the conference concluded, Dubai Customs was honored for its role as a supporting entity, with the recognition received by Badr Al-khrousi, Senior Manager of Information Technology Solutions at Dubai Customs.