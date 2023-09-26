Running from February 15th to 18th and jam-packed with some of the top artists from across the world, this musical extravaganza is not to be missed

First 5,000 Early Bird tickets will go on sale on October 3rd with special prices starting from AED500 for 4-day General Access tickets instead of the final price of AED1,500, and will only be available to people who pre-register at www.untold.ae

Dubai, UAE (September 2023): Get ready to mark your calendars for the most anticipated musical event of 2024. Dubai is about to experience the extraordinary cultural phenomenon UNTOLD Music Festival, renowned worldwide for its epic performances, making its Middle East debut at Expo City Dubai from February 15th to 18th, 2024. The first round of 5,000 tickets for those 4 days and 4 nights of magic will be going on sale on October 3rd, available to everyone who registers at www.untold.ae. Expecting over 70,000 attendees per day and over 280,000 in 4 days, the festival, presented in partnership with Expo City Dubai, will be an all-encompassing cultural experience, featuring genres ranging from pop and R&B to house, techno, hip-hop, and more.

UNTOLD FESTIVAL IS IN THE TOP 3 FESTIVALS IN EUROPE, ALONGSIDE TOMORROWLAND AND GLASTONBURY

The sensational festival is keeping the artist line-up under wraps for now, but rest assured, it will be nothing short of mind-blowing. With UNTOLD Europe having just recently finished, some of the biggest names in the music industry who graced the stage this year included Imagine Dragons, David Guetta, Armin Van Buuren, Bebe Rexha, DJ Bliss, Martin Garrix, Steve Aoki, Camelphat, Tale Of Us, Years & Years, and many more, with Dubai’s edition expected to witness a similar calibre of incredible artists. This year, UNTOLD Europe, the European festival that put Romania on the global map of events is in the top 3 festivals in Europe, among Tomorrowland and Glastonbury. The unique experience, UNTOLD Europe ranks 6th place in the world in the Top 100 Festivals made by DJ Mag, along with Tomorrowland, Ultra Miami, Glastonbury, EDC Las Vegas, and Coachella.

UNTOLD Europe has already established itself as an iconic brand in the entertainment industry with a history of delivering unforgettable experiences. With over 200 international artists annually and over 400,000 festivalgoers per edition, UNTOLD Europe has captivated audiences with its unique blend of music, culture, and awe-inspiring performances, and the inaugural UNTOLD Dubai is sure to boast the same level of excitement.

Those who have registered early are first in line to receive a special price for the 4-day General Access, which will be priced at AED500 instead of the final price of AED1,500, while for an upgraded experience attendees can opt for the early bird 4-day VIP passes for just AED1,200 instead of the final price of AED2,500. With a range of other packages, experiences, and accommodation options available through www.untold.ae, concertgoers will be spoiled for choice all throughout the mega festival.

The stunning Expo City Dubai, the new home to UNTOLD Dubai, will be the cultural backdrop for this grand event. Combining the vibrant city of Dubai with the spectacular immersive experiences of Expo City Dubai, the legacy city of the World Expo that attracted over 24 million global visitors, this festival promises to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Dubai's multicultural identity makes it the ideal host for UNTOLD Dubai, a festival that continues to captivate fans worldwide. With the next chapter of the UNTOLD story unfolding in Dubai, prepare for a weekend of pure musical magic, where dreams come alive and dancefloor revelry knows no bounds.

Supported by Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism and in partnership with Expo City Dubai, UNTOLD Dubai is set to be the highlight of Dubai's music calendar and more than just a festival. Expect a fascinating movement filled with lights, fireworks, laser shows, and, most importantly, unrivalled music. The event will also be a key highlight of Dubai Calendar, the official listing platform for events in the city.

Be among the first to secure your spot for UNTOLD Dubai! Register now to get exclusive access to UNTOLD Dubai on the official website and follow UNTOLD Dubai on Instagram to stay posted. This will be the definitive musical event of 2024, an experience you won't want to miss!

Stay tuned for updates and get ready to witness history as Dubai's First Mega Music Festival takes centre stage in February 2024.

Festival Dates: February 15th to 18th, 2024

Tickets on Sale: October 3rd

Early Bird Ticket Prices: Early Bird 4-day General Access passes for AED500 per person; Early Bird 4-day VIP passes for AED1,200 per person

Regular Ticket Prices: 4-day General Access passes for AED1,500 per person; 4-day VIP passes for AED2,500 per person

*Only 5,000 tickets available in the first round of early bird sales

*Early bird tickets only available to those who register via www.untold.ae before October 3rd

Accommodation packages available on untold.ae