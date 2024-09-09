London: EFG Hermes, an EFG Holding Company and the leading investment bank in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), announces the commencement of the 10th EFG Hermes Annual London Investor Conference, scheduled to take place from September 9th to 12th at the iconic Emirates Stadium in London. This year’s conference, themed “A New Era of Opportunities,” aims to delve into the profound potential emerging in key sectors across the global economy, offering participants unparalleled insights and connections in a rapidly evolving landscape.

The plenary session on September 10th will showcase a distinguished lineup of speakers, including a welcome note by Karim Awad, Group CEO of EFG Holding, followed by a panel discussion featuring Abdulaziz Abdulmohsen Bin Hassan, Board Commissioner of the Capital Market Authority (CMA) and Mohammed Al-Rumaih, CEO of the Saudi Exchange. They will participate in a panel discussion titled “Shaping Tomorrow: Insights from Saudi Arabia's Capital Markets Leaders,” moderated by Ramia Farrage, Senior Producer and Presenter at Forbes Middle East. The following day on September 11th, will feature a fireside chat with Mohamed Farid, Executive Chairman of the Egyptian Financial Regulatory Authority, titled “Regulations as a Catalyst for Growth: Unleashing Innovation in Capital Markets, Insuretech, and Fintech” moderated by Carina Kamel, Senior Correspondent and Presenter at Al Arabiya TV in London. The esteemed leaders will explore the latest developments and innovations in capital markets, regulations, and Fintech that have successfully attracted investments, fostered liquidity, and spurred growth. Their insights will shed light on the strategies driving these advancements, highlighting how a dynamic regulatory environment and forward-thinking initiatives have enhanced the positioning of their respective markets as destinations for investment opportunities. This discussion promises to provide valuable perspectives on the evolving landscape and its implications for future economic expansion.

This year the conference will play host to over 102 presenting companies across various sectors with 590 guests from around the world, with institutional investors and fund managers from over 138 global investment firms.

Karim Awad, Group CEO of EFG Holding, remarked, “We are at a critical juncture in the MENA region, where structural reforms, technological advancements, and strategic policy changes are converging to create a more evolved landscape for investment. The London Investor Conference comes at a time when the region is becoming a focal point for global investors, driven by diversified economic initiatives and robust financial markets. This event is a platform that facilitates the exchange of ideas, forges partnerships, and uncovers opportunities that align with the region’s long-term growth trajectory. Our role is to ensure that our clients, partners, and stakeholders are positioned to capitalize on these emerging trends, as the MENA region continues to expand its influence on the global stage.”

The MENA region is demonstrating remarkable economic resilience amidst global uncertainties, with the latest projections from the IMF showing a strengthening in GDP growth from 2% in 2023 to 2.8% in 2024, and further accelerating to 4.2% in 2025. This improvement is underpinned by easing inflationary pressures, attributed to declining global commodity prices and proactive policy measures. The overall economic outlook for the Middle East indicates a robust recovery, with inflation nearing historical averages in many MENA economies. Oil exporters are expected to see growth of 2.9% in 2024, a notable increase from 1.9% in 2023, driven by higher-than-anticipated oil production and resilient non-hydrocarbon sectors.

Mohamed Ebeid, Co-CEO of EFG Hermes, an EFG Holding company, said, “Local and international investors are increasingly recognizing the potential for substantial returns in the MENA region across sectors that were once overlooked. The momentum we are seeing is fueled by structural reforms, market enhancements, and the rise of new industries such as fintech and renewable energy. As we embrace innovation and sustainability, our role as a catalyst is crucial in bridging the gap between global investors and regional opportunities. This conference will create a space where insightful discussions and impactful connections can translate into tangible investment outcomes, fostering economic resilience and inclusive growth. By leveraging collaboration and shared vision, we aim to shape a prosperous and sustainable future for the region, unlocking untapped potential and driving transformative change.”

This conference comes on the heels of EFG Hermes’ highly successful One-on-One Conference in Dubai, the London Investor Conference is poised to build on this success, fostering vital connections between regional listed companies and institutional investors worldwide.

-Ends-

About EFG Holding

EFG Holding (EGX: HRHO.CA – LSE: EFGD) is a trailblazing financial institution that boasts a remarkable 40-year legacy of success in eight countries spanning two continents. Operating within three distinct verticals — the Investment Bank (EFG Hermes), Non-Bank Financial Institutions (NBFI) (EFG Finance), and Commercial Bank (aiBANK) — the company provides a comprehensive range of groundbreaking financial products and services tailored to meet the needs of a diverse clientele, including individual clients and businesses of all sizes.

EFG Hermes, the leading investment bank in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), offers an extensive array of financial services, encompassing advisory, asset management, securities brokerage, research, and private equity. In its domestic market, EFG Holding serves as a universal bank, with EFG Finance emerging as the fastest-growing NBFI platform, comprising Tanmeyah, a leading provider of financial services in Egypt with a concerted focus on the micro and small enterprise segments, EFG Corp-Solutions, which provides leasing and factoring services, Valu, a versatile financial technology powerhouse, PayTabs Egypt, a digital payment platform, as well as Bedaya for mortgage finance and Kaf for insurance as well as Fatura, a technology-backed B2B marketplace. Furthermore, the company delivers commercial banking solutions through aiBANK, a leading provider of integrated retail, corporate, and Islamic banking products in Egypt.

Proudly present in: Egypt | United Arab Emirates | Saudi Arabia | Kuwait | Bahrain | Pakistan | | Kenya | Nigeria |

Learn more about us at www.efghldg.com

For further information, please contact:

May El Gammal

Group Chief Marketing & Communications Officer of EFG Holding

melgammal@efghldg.com

Omar Salama

Senior Communications Manager of EFG Holding

osalama@efghldg.com

The EFG Holding Public Relations Team

PublicRelations@efghldg.com

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

In this press release, EFG Holding may make forward-looking statements, including, for example, statements about management’s expectations, strategic objectives, growth opportunities, and business prospects. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only EFG Holding’s belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and are beyond management’s control and include, among others, financial market volatility; actions and initiatives taken by current and potential competitors; general economic conditions and the effect of current, pending, and future legislation, regulations and regulatory actions. Accordingly, the readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made.