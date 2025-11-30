Doha, Qatar: University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) successfully hosted the 9th International Symposium on Bioinformatics (InSyB 2025), a prestigious flagship event of the Asia-Pacific Bioinformatics Network (APBioNET), one of the oldest and most prominent regional networks promoting bioinformatics in the Asia-Pacific. The symposium, in partnership with Hamad Medical Corporation, aimed to advance bioinformatics capacity and collaboration in Qatar and the region through a dynamic program of thematic sessions, workshops, and expert panels.

InSyB 2025 brought together leading scientists, researchers, and educators from across Qatar, the GCC, and beyond to exchange knowledge and explore emerging developments in computational biology, genomics, health informatics, and artificial intelligence. The event also served as a platform to highlight Qatar’s growing bioinformatics ecosystem and the pivotal role of UDST’s Centre of Excellence in Bioinformatics in supporting the nation’s research and innovation goals.

Aligned with the Qatar National Vision 2030 and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, InSyB 2025 echoed UDST’s commitment to nurturing a knowledge-based economy through applied research, innovation, and education. The symposium supported local and regional capacity-building, encouraged interdisciplinary collaboration, and provided opportunities for students and early-career researchers to engage with global experts in the field.

Reflecting on the occasion, Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of the University of Doha for Science and Technology, said: “At UDST, we believe that bioinformatics holds the key to transformative progress in healthcare, environmental sustainability, and biotechnology. Hosting InSyB 2025 reinforced our mission to advance applied research and empower the next generation of scientists and innovators who will drive discovery and development in Qatar and beyond.”

Through this international gathering, UDST strengthened its position as a leading institution for applied education and research, connecting global expertise with local ambition to contribute meaningfully to Qatar’s scientific and technological advancement.

The symposium was organized in collaboration with the Centre for Clinical Precision Medicine and Genomics, Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) and the APBioNET, highlighting UDST’s strong partnerships in advancing applied research and scientific innovation.

About University of Doha for Science and Technology:

University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) was officially established by the Emiri Decision No13 of 2022, and it is the first national university specializing in academic, applied, technical, and professional education in the State of Qatar. UDST has over 70 bachelor's and master's degree programs, diplomas, and certificates. The university houses 5 colleges: the College of Business, the College of Computing and Information Technology, the College of Engineering and Technology, the College of Health Sciences, and the College of General Education, in addition to specialized training centers for individuals and companies. UDST is recognized for its student-centered learning and state-of-the-art facilities. Its world-renowned faculty and researchers work on developing the students’ skills and help raise well-equipped graduates who proudly serve different sectors of the economy and contribute to achieving human, social, and economic development goals nationally and internationally.

For more information visit:

www.udst.edu.qa

or follow us on UDST Official: