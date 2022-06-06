Abu Dhabi, UAE: In celebration of World Environment Day, Umm Al Emarat Park announced the launch of #GreenWall initiative to continue with the vision of the UAE leadership of making the world more environmentally friendly and sustainable. Umm Al Emarat Park has a mission to protect our planet and to encourage others to do the same through their environmental efforts.

Inviting the community to contribute and protect the environment, participants are invited to post their environmental efforts on their Instagram feed and Facebook using the hashtag #GreenWall. This will build awareness of the responsibility we all have towards our planet and its well-being.

Rasha Kablawi, Head of Umm Al Emarat Park's Corporate Affairs and Communications Department commented: "As Abu Dhabi's favorite green destination, we are so excited to welcome the community to join our #GreenWall initiative. Our responsibility to support sustainability and the environment is something we take seriously. In line with the UAE’s vision to create a sustainable future, we encourage all the community members to make conscious efforts to be more aware of the impact of their actions on the environment.

Welcoming more than 700,000 community members on an annual basis, Umm Al Emarat Park is Abu Dhabi’s favorite green destination and has been awarded the Green Flag Award for its sustainability efforts, community involvement and cleanliness. The Park invests in spreading greenery, conserving the environment, and preserving the gift of nature. It also has extensive flora and fauna with broadleaf, palm trees and indigenous and naturalized species, along with state-of-the-art facilities, recreational areas, restaurants, cafés, and grab-and-go eateries. Along with producing its own compost from recycled green waste, Umm Al Emarat Park uses an environment-friendly irrigation system that reclaims grey water. In this way, the Park saves up to 40% of overall landscape irrigation water consumption. To further their conservation efforts, the Park is a smoke free zone to prevent dangerous toxins being released into the environment.

Community members are encouraged to illuminate their social media feeds with images and videos of themselves taking the pledge to keep the environment safe by using the #GreenWall hashtag while demonstrating their efforts to be more sustainable for the future and for generations to come

About Umm Al Emarat Park

Umm Al Emarat Park is Abu Dhabi’s favorite green destination, bringing together friends and families for relaxation, exercise and play in the heart of the city. Inspired by the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan (may he rest in peace) and his vision of preserving the UAE’s cultural and natural history, Umm Al Emarat Park is the lungs of the nation’s capital and one of the oldest and largest urban parks in Abu Dhabi.

Since its establishment in 1982, Umm Al Emarat Park has collaborated with local and international organizations to host events for hundreds of thousands of guests. The Park supports ‘education through recreation’ for various age groups, promoting an active lifestyle through an exciting year-round calendar of events and experiences.

