Abu Dhabi: ADNEC Group, a Modon company, has delivered a comprehensive showcase of commercial and civilian unmanned and autonomous systems at Unmanned Systems Exhibition (UMEX) and Simulation Training Exhibition (SimTEX) 2026, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s leadership in smart mobility, advanced technologies and future industries.

Held under the Patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, and Chairman of the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council, UMEX and SimTEX is taking place from 20 to 22 January at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

Returning with an enhanced and expanded area is the Commercial Zone, which is featuring commercially deployable autonomous technologies transforming civilian industries, with a strong focus on solutions that are moving from pilot to real-world deployment. The main attraction at UMEX and SimTEX is the sheer amount of technology on display, with the exhibition is positioned as a showcase of innovations that will transform lives over the next two decades, from self-driving electric vehicles to air taxis that will shape the future of transport. Joby Aviation, a company developing all-electric aircraft for commercial passenger service, is showcasing its air taxi that are set to begin their first operations within the UAE in 2026.

LODD Autonomous is demonstrating how autonomous vehicles will reshape the future of trade and logistics, including the use of drones for cargo delivery. On display at UMEX and SimTEX is the LODD Autonomous hybrid heavy-lift cargo drone, capable of carrying up to 250 kg of cargo. This innovative drone highlights the future potential for efficient, automated transport solutions, paving the way for faster and more reliable logistics operations in various industries.

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority is also showcasing how it is transforming agriculture through the adoption of drone technology, autonomous systems, and advanced analytics. By implementing AI-driven visual monitoring, smart inspection systems, and agricultural robots, the Authority is enhancing farming techniques and efficiency. These innovations enable real-time monitoring, precision agriculture, and data-driven decision-making, all of which contribute to improved food security and sustainable agricultural practices in Abu Dhabi.

Products and services on display are highlighting the growing significance of UAV solutions in enhancing business efficiency, reducing operational costs, and improving safety across various industries, including agriculture, logistics, transportation, public safety and more.

Complementing the technology on display, this edition features Integrated Transport Centre, an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, as the Regulatory Mobility Partner for UMEX and SimTEX 2026, and marks the launch of Future of Autonomy x ITC, a dedicated platform with live informative panel sessions and workshops from industry leaders and experts, taking place on 21-22 January at the event. These additions highlight the expanding role of unmanned systems beyond defence, showcasing their real-world applications across sectors such as logistics, energy, smart cities, agriculture, and public safety.

The Future of Autonomy x ITC is taking place under the theme “Transforming Industries Through Autonomy,” with the agenda designed to provide actionable intelligence and foster cross-sector partnerships, reflecting the rapid evolution of commercial applications and regulatory frameworks in the global autonomy landscape.

This landmark addition to the Middle East’s premier platform for unmanned systems, robotics, simulation, and training delves into a range of forward-looking themes shaping the industry today. Future of Autonomy x ITC explores the transformative role of autonomous systems in developing smart city economies and examine how artificial intelligence is enhancing the security and efficiency of critical national infrastructure.

Attendees will discuss regulatory frameworks essential for the advancement of air mobility, including compliance in recreational drone use and the integration of new technologies to improve road safety within the Abu Dhabi Emirate. Further sessions will focus on the evolving landscape of commercial UAV operations and the innovative application of drones in aquaculture, highlighting the sector’s expanding impact across diverse industries.

UMEX and SimTEX 2026 will once again bring together government, industry and technology leaders from around the world, positioning Abu Dhabi at the forefront of the global autonomous systems ecosystem. Register for the UMEX and SimTEX 2026 at the official website and participate in the worlds largest event dedicated to unmanned and autonomous systems.