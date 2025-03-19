UiPath to hold Agentic AI Summit on March 25 to demonstrate its latest agentic automation innovations and how UiPath customers are achieving transformational outcomes with these solutions

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation and AI software company, today announced its annual UiPath Agentic AI Summit will take place online on March 25, offering attendees deeper insight into the latest UiPath agentic automation innovations and strategies for implementing agentic AI and automation to deliver consistent, reliable, and transformative business outcomes.

Agentic automation integrates AI agents, robots, and people to streamline operations, automate complex end-to-end business processes with multiple workflows and contextual decision-making, improve scalability, and unlock new levels of productivity. It enables AI software agents powered by machine learning, advanced AI, natural language processing, and computer vision to take autonomous action and deliver consistent, reliable, and transformative outcomes.

“Agentic automation is transforming businesses by integrating advanced process automation, business data and real-time intelligence to support scalable decision-making, and we’re seeing strong interest from customers eager to pilot this technology,” said Graham Sheldon, Chief Product Officer at UiPath. “UiPath agentic automation delivers value by driving efficiency, consistency, and scalability while empowering teams, enhancing user experiences, and ensuring strong governance. Simply put, the UiPath Platform is one of the best places to build, test, and deploy enterprise-grade agents.”

At the Summit, viewers will learn how to unlock and accelerate agentic automation initiatives with AI agents that are equipped with enterprise-grade tools and capabilities, orchestrated in complex, end-to-end workflows with robots and human-in-the-loop.

The Summit features experts from UiPath and customers such as WEX, State Street, and Adobe discussing a range of in-demand topics that can help automation professionals, business leaders, and knowledge workers understand the benefits of agentic automation. WEX, a provider of payment processing and information management services, will discuss how it is using the UiPath Platform to build, test, and deploy enterprise-grade agents to transform business processes, in part to enhance sales team preparation and document processing.

“Agentic automation enables us to make informed decisions and quickly adapt to business changes for rapid scaling. Its integration in call centers consolidates automations, streamlines processes, and empowers agents to use natural language,” said Emily Krohne, Enterprise Automation Principal at WEX. “This solution recognizes requests, triggers appropriate automations, and lightens the load on our workforce.”

Ashraf El Zarka, Vice President and Managing Director, Middle East and Africa at UiPath, said: "Businesses in the Middle East are moving beyond basic automation and actively investing in AI-driven solutions that solve real challenges. With AI expected to contribute $320 billion to the region’s economy by 2030, we see strong demand for technologies that simplify operations and deliver real value. Agentic Automation makes this possible by combining AI agents, robots, and people to improve decision-making and efficiency at scale. The Agentic AI Summit is a chance for businesses to see how they can use AI agents to work smarter, reduce complexity, and drive meaningful results."

The summit will describe building trustworthy, governed enterprise agents within the UiPath Platform with specific sessions on Agentic Orchestration, Agentic Testing, and Agent Builder. The Agentic AI Summit will close with the session, “From inception to execution: The path to an orchestrated enterprise,” that will discuss the future of the orchestrated enterprise and will explore the latest AI research and agentic innovations that will profoundly transform organizations, empower the people who work in them, and change the nature of work itself.

Use case sessions will include:

Industry deep-dive: putting agentic automation to work in banking, financial services, healthcare, and manufacturing

Department deep-dive: how agentic automation is transforming finance, legal, and human resources

Application testing deep-dive: transforming SAP and SAP S/4HANA migration testing with AI

Process intelligence: leverage AI-powered insights for data-driven decisions on impactful transformation opportunities

UiPath Agentic Automation offerings

UiPath offers customers a single platform to understand and construct agentic solutions with a thorough understanding of key foundational components and the interplay between them. Its agentic offerings include:

Agentic Orchestration : now in public preview, UiPath Agentic Orchestration serves as the nerve center to meticulously coordinate processes involving UiPath-built or third-party agents, robots, people and harmonizes all elements within an automation ecosystem. It functions as the conductor in the grand symphony of business processes, orchestrating the roles of robots, agents, and people in end-to-end implementations. The average large company operates over 175 enterprise applications, each with its own data, processes, and decision-making frameworks. Without a structured, orchestrated approach, AI agents become just another layer of complexity that leads to more inefficiency, siloed decisions, and operational risk. Agentic Orchestration makes it possible for enterprises to take control of their agentic processes by assigning tasks, managing interactions across systems, and maintaining governance over AI-powered decisions.

Agent Builder: The company also recently announced UiPath Agent Builder, which offers a guided experience for building, testing, and launching ecosystem-agnostic, data-grounded AI agents. These agents handle complex workflows, provide autonomous decision-making, and integrate various enterprise tools and applications at scale. Agent Builder features include from-scratch agent creation, pre-built templates, testing tools, API deployment, and seamless workflow integration.

At the summit, UiPath will also announce the launch of UiPath Test Cloud, a revolutionary new approach to software testing that uses advanced AI to amplify tester productivity across the entire testing lifecycle to help customers achieve greater efficiency and cost savings. Through Test Cloud, agentic testing for software testing teams becomes a reality, equipping professionals with agents such as UiPath Autopilot™ and testing agents built with Agent Builder to act as collaborative partners throughout the entire testing lifecycle. By augmenting testers with AI, businesses can test more software, reduce costs, and improve accuracy to accelerate time-to-value and deliver high-quality software to customers.

Register for the UiPath Agentic AI Summit on March 25. The event will be broadcast at: 10:00 am GMT.

To register for the virtual Agentic AI Summit, visit here : https://www.uipath.com/events/agentic-ai-summit

