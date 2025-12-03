Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – In line with the directives and initiatives of the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE), the UAE Banks Federation (UBF), the sole representative and unified voice of UAE banks, organised the 5th Annual Compliance Conference. The two-day conference focused on strengthening regulatory frameworks to ensure compliance with laws, guidelines, and best practices, while upholding the highest standards of governance, transparency, and risk management.

The conference explored key trends, programmes, and initiatives aimed at institutionalising compliance and leveraging modern technologies and methods to enhance customer trust, improve infrastructure, and create suitable frameworks for a seamless, advanced, and secure banking experience.

The 5th Annual Compliance Conference brought together a distinguished line up of participants, including senior officials from the Central Bank of the UAE, Sanadak, the first independent Ombudsman Unit for resolving financial and insurance-related complaints between consumers and licensed financial institutions and insurance companies, UBF member banks, regional and international financial institutions, and fintech companies.

The event featured a significant contribution from CBUAE, with Mrs. Amira Ahmad, Chief of the AML/CFT Supervision at CBUAE, delivering a comprehensive overview of the latest developments in regulatory compliance and highlighting the major achievements of the UAE’s financial system in this field. Mrs. Faiza Al Awadhi, CEO and Managing Director of Sanadak, delivered a presentation detailing the unit’s role in dispute resolution and its contribution to strengthening confidence in the financial services sector by protecting consumer rights, enhancing customer satisfaction, and promoting financial inclusion.

The Annual Compliance Conference underscores the UBF’s dedication to upholding the integrity and soundness of the UAE’s banking system by ensuring that all member banks comply with national and international laws, regulations, and supervisory frameworks in line with the UAE’s broader efforts to combat banking fraud and financial crimes amid rapid digital transformation.

In his opening remarks, Mr. Jamal Saleh, Director General of UBF, said: “Under the direct supervision of the Central Bank of the UAE, the financial and banking sector continues to evolve while maintaining strong adherence to all legislative and regulatory frameworks. The sector remains committed to enhancing the effectiveness of the banking system in risk management, transparency, governance, and the fight against fraud and financial crimes.”

He added: “The UAE’s leadership in the financial sector is built on trust, transparency, and sound governance. At UBF, we view compliance not merely as an obligation but as a foundation for stability and a driver of innovation in the banking industry. We reaffirm our commitment to working closely with the Central Bank of the UAE and our local and international partners to develop innovative solutions that balance customer needs with full compliance to global and national regulatory frameworks.”

The Director General of UBF said: “At UBF, we are committed to building a secure, transparent, and advanced financial ecosystem that strengthens customer confidence and attracts global investors in line with the UAE’s vision for sustainable economic growth. The high levels of customer trust in the banking sector reflect our collective success, placing the UAE among the global leaders in this regard.”

Panel discussions throughout the conference gathered experts from regulatory authorities, financial institutions, and UBF member banks’ compliance heads to discuss topics including supervisory expectations and global best practices in compliance, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) guidance, the role of AI and digital transformation in compliance frameworks, risk-based supervision, and the importance of data management in anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing (AML/CFT) efforts.

The conference also highlighted the role of Sanadak in ensuring fairness, transparency, and efficiency in handling consumer disputes across the UAE’s financial ecosystem.

About UAE Banks Federation (UBF):

Established in 1982, UAE Banks Federation (UBF), the sole representative and unified voice of UAE banks, comprising 64 members of banks and financial institutions operating in the UAE. UBF advocates the interests of all its members and enhances cooperation and coordination between them in order to elevate the UAE's banking ecosystem for the benefit of members, customers, and the overall UAE economy.

UBF's mission and objectives are focused on representing its members and defending their rights and interest. UBF provides a platform for cooperation and the exchange of ideas and expertise among its members and plays a significant role in raising public awareness about the contributions of the UAE banking sector to the economic and social development of the country.

UBF has a 22-member Advisory Council consisting of CEOs and General Managers from member banks and financial institutions, which oversees the implementation of UBF's policies and activities. The CEOs Council also makes directional decisions through UBF's General Secretariat for UBF's 28 technical and 6 advisory committees, which in turn are tasked to discuss all issues relevant to the UAE banking and financial services ecosystem. UAE Banks Federation also includes a CEOs Consultative Council, which consists of chief executives of other member banks.

