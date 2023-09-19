The unique event featuring the world’s top tennis stars will move to Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena for 2023 following the successful inaugural season

Tickets set to go on sale today with prices starting from AED 225

Abu Dhabi, UAE: The World Tennis League (WTL) has today revealed English iconic band, UB40 featuring Ali Campbell, The Original Wailers featuring Al Anderson, and Trojan Sound System as its first artists for this year’s sporting and entertainment event in Abu Dhabi, with the stars to perform in a special ‘Reggae Night’ concert on Saturday 23rd December.

Taking place at the iconic Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Trojan Sound System, the legendary party starters famous for remixing flavours from the past 40 years, will open proceedings on Reggae Night at this year’s World Tennis League, with organisers confirming tickets are set to go on sale.

Trojan Sound System will be followed by The Original Wailers featuring Al Anderson, the sole member of the Bob Marley and The Wailers mid-1970s line-up, before UB40 featuring lead singer and founder Ali Campbell close out the evening in style at Etihad Arena with some of the band’s smash-hit singles.

The unique sports and entertainment spectacle - coined the ‘Greatest Show on Court’ - will see some of the world’s finest tennis players in action across the four-day event from Thursday 21st December to Sunday 24th December in Abu Dhabi, with world class international concerts set to perform the event’s evening concerts once play concludes on the first 3 nights.

As a founding member of the iconic British band which has sold more than 70 million records worldwide, Ali Campbell features alongside the current members of UB40 as part of their ongoing global tour, with the group set to play their world-famous hits including “Red Red Wine” and “Falling in Love with You” on Saturday 23rd December.

The Original Wailers’ Al Anderson, selected by reggae legend Bob Marley as his lead guitarist, rose to fame thanks to his stunning lead work on classics such as “No Woman, No Cry”, and “Three O’Clock Road Block” which first alerted rock fans to the group’s discography.

For the London-based Trojan Sound System, the crew led by Daddy Ad brings an upbeat approach to some of Reggae’s classic chart-toppers from over 40 years, uniting the purest of vinyl collectors while introducing a new generation to the roots of Jamaican music and Bass culture.

Rajesh Banga, Chairman of World Tennis League, said: “We’re thrilled to announce UB40, The Original Wailers and The Trojan Sound System as our first artists set to headline the evening concerts of World Tennis League this December.

“This unique blend of world class international acts will feature as part of our Reggae night, bringing their iconic hits to light up Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena. It promises to be an amazing spectacle and we encourage our fans to book their tickets now to experience the ‘Greatest Show on Court’.”

Tickets are now available via the Etihad Arena website as well as Platinum List and Virgin Megastores, with prices starting from AED225. With tickets selling fast, fans can find more details on etihadarena.ae.

Organisers have confirmed more award-winning international artists are set to be announced in the coming weeks, along with the full roster of tennis talent featuring the world’s finest tennis players set to take to the court at Etihad Arena.

With many of the world’s best tennis players on court and top music acts to enthral ticket holders, ‘The Greatest Show On Court’ has something for everyone.

For more information on the World Tennis League, visit: https://www.worldtennisleague.com/

About World Tennis League

Following the success of the inaugural event in 2022, the World Tennis League moves to Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena for its second season. The event combines the top international professional tennis players in an engaging team-driven format alongside electrifying concerts from award-winning global music stars, delivering a true sporting and music festival known as ‘The Greatest Show on Court’.

