Sharjah – In a groundbreaking initiative set to redefine AI education, Meritus AI, in collaboration with PedTech Global and GEMS Cambridge International Private School, Sharjah (GCS Sharjah), successfully launched the UAE’s first-ever AI Pandora: The Mystery Box Challenge .The event saw 35+ schools, 70+ teams, and 200+ participants engage in an electrifying showcase of artificial intelligence (AI) excellence.

Empowering the Next Generation with AI Education

The AI Pandora Challenge provided students with hands-on exposure to cutting-edge AI technologies, including machine learning, image recognition, computer vision, speech-to-text, and GPT-powered innovations. The competition emphasized real-world AI applications, equipping students with essential 21st-century skills to thrive in the digital age.

A Visionary Initiative in AI Learning

This initiative underscored Meritus AI’s and PedTech Global’s commitment to fostering innovation and critical thinking among students. Category 2 of the competition allowed participants to engage in practical AI applications using the Meritus AI Kit over a 15-day period. Through this, students explored advanced AI concepts such as image recognition, gesture processing, and speech processing, marking a significant milestone in AI-integrated education.

"We believe AI and robotics are not just the future—they are shaping industries today. Competitions like AI Pandora inspire young minds to innovate and solidify the Gulf region’s position as a global AI hub.” – Mr. Ramana Prasad, Founder & Chairman, Meritus AI

Setting a New Benchmark in AI Competitions

The AI Pandora Challenge featured two dynamic categories:

AI Innovators Crafting the Future – Coding with Scratch AI Extension

AI Hackathon – Building solutions with the AI Innovators Kit

After intense rounds of coding and problem-solving, students presented AI-driven solutions that showcased their technical skills, creativity, and problem-solving abilities. Winners were honored with plaques, certificates, and the prestigious AI Meritus Kit. Additionally, the winning school received an Artificial Intelligence book to further encourage AI-driven learning.

Collaboration and Recognition

The event brought together AI leaders, educators, and school leadership, reinforcing the importance of collaborative learning in AI education. Special appreciation was extended to PedTech Global, Meritus AI, and hosted by GEMS Cambridge International Private School, Sharjah (GCS Sharjah) for their pivotal role in hosting this milestone event, contributing immensely to its success.

Driving the Future of AI Education

The AI Pandora Challenge 2025 is more than just a competition—it is a transformational movement in AI education. By bridging the gap between theory and practical application, Meritus AI, PedTech Global, and GCS Sharjah continue to set new standards in the education sector, ensuring students are well-prepared to become the AI leaders of tomorrow.

As the first-of-its-kind AI competition in the UAE, this initiative marks a significant milestone in fostering technological excellence among young innovators. Meritus AI remains committed to empowering students with AI-driven learning experiences, shaping the future of education, and building a smarter, more innovative world.

About Meritus AI

Meritus AI is a global leader in AI education, providing cutting-edge STEM solutions for K-12 students across Asia, Gulf, Africa, and the USA. Through innovative AI learning programs, Meritus AI is committed to driving technological advancements in education and preparing students for the future.