Hosted by the National Association of Freight and Logistics (NAFL) under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, the conference will discuss current challenges, trends, and future strategies for charting a sustainable path forward

The global logistics sector to reach USD 16.36 trillion by 2027

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The UAE National Association of Freight and Logistics (NAFL) has announced the 2024 FIATA RAME (Region Africa and Middle East) Field Meeting and conference dates. Held under the esteemed patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum- Honorary patron of NAFL, the two-day event, scheduled for March 5th and 6th, 2024, in Dubai, will bring together leading industry experts, policymakers, and stakeholders to discuss critical trends and strategies shaping the future of logistics in the MEA region. It will also highlight the growth opportunities in the industry and the economy in the region.

The global logistics sector is experiencing unprecedented growth, with the recent Mordor Intelligence report estimating its market size to reach USD 16.36 trillion by 2027. The MEA region plays a pivotal role within this landscape as a vital bridge connecting continents and facilitating trade flows worth trillions of dollars. With the Red Sea situation unfolding at the heart of the International Federation of Freight Forwarders Associations (FIATA)'s Region Africa Middle East, the discussions will serve as a critical platform to tackle industry challenges and explore innovative solutions that propel seamless and sustainable logistics across the region.

The meeting will be the perfect platform to foster collaboration between countries and stakeholders to develop efficient connectivity infrastructure and streamline cross-border trade while navigating geopolitical uncertainties, global trade disruptions, and economic fluctuations while ensuring resilience and agility.

The conference agenda will focus on addressing the environmental impact of logistics through green initiatives, carbon-neutral technologies, and efficient operations, leveraging cutting-edge advancements in automation, blockchain, and artificial intelligence to optimize supply chains and enhance transparency and collaboration.

FIATA Director General Dr Stéphane Graber commented, "In this field meeting, FIATA will convene its Region Africa and Middle East delegates, and the general freight forwarding community in the region, in this opportunity to explore how to build a more resilient supply chain given the ongoing crises in the Middle East, with the use of multimodal transport to support and facilitate the industry cargo flow."

UAE's strategic location, world-class infrastructure, and commitment to innovation make it the ideal platform for this crucial discussion. The emirates boasts the world's busiest airport for international cargo traffic, Jebel Ali Port, the largest and most technologically advanced man-made harbour in the Middle East, and a thriving free zone ecosystem. It is also a regional hub for major logistics service providers and technology companies.

Ms Nadia Abdul Aziz, President of the NAFL, which is the hosting association for this year’s edition, said: "The conference is a gateway to exploring the immense potential of the UAE logistics sector as the country is positioned as the logistics hub for the neighbouring GCC countries and the wider MEA region. With its focus on key themes, insightful discussions, and networking opportunities, the conference will contribute to shaping a more efficient, sustainable, and collaborative future for the logistics and trade industry in the MEA region and beyond,"

The FIATA RAME conference in Dubai-UAE promises to be an invaluable event for all stakeholders involved in the logistics and trade sector.

To register for the FIATA RAME Field Meeting, visit the event's official website and complete the registration form.

About NAFL:

The National Association of Freight and Logistics (NAFL) a FIATA Chapter in the UAE is a non-governmental, non-profit organization, based on a membership program that represents the freight forwarders in some 150 countries. NAFL's membership comprises over 450 corporate companies. Founded in February 1992, NAFL is based in Dubai, UAE. It is the true voice of the industry with a big focus on the logistics industry private sector. It works very closely with all federal government offices in the UAE. One of their main objectives is to raise the industry standards through professional training, and capacity building and focusing on Emiratization in the supply chain, logistics, and freight forwarding sector. It also focuses on any challenges and opportunities in the market and works closely with all government stakeholders to address these challenges and opportunities. They also focus on empowering the youth, women and work on sustainable solutions and digitalization use in their long- and short-term goals.

Visit: https://nafl.ae/

About FIATA:

FIATA International Federation of Freight Forwarders Associations is a non-governmental, membership-based organization representing freight forwarders in some 150 countries. FIATA’s membership is composed of 114 association members and more than 6,000 Individual Members, overall representing an industry of 40,000 freight forwarding and logistics firms worldwide. Based in Geneva, FIATA is ‘the global voice of freight logistics.

Visit: https://fiata.org/