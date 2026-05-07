Abu Dhabi: Day three of SAHA 2026 International Defence and Aerospace Exhibition witnessed the UAE Pavilion reinforcing its role as a hub for strategic collaboration in the global defence sector. With a showcase of next-generation defence solutions from leading national entities, the Pavilion continued to attract global attention, hosting over 4,000 visitors since the exhibition began and showcasing the UAE’s commitment to innovation and international partnerships in the defence sector.

Supported by the UAE Ministry of Defence and the Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement, the Pavilion is organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company, providing a platform for UAE-based companies to display their latest defence solutions and engage with global stakeholders. Day three shifted its focus to emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, and cybersecurity solutions, which are shaping the future of the defence industry.

The UAE Pavilion also hosted several prominent military and defence delegations today, including representatives from Mexico, the Republic of Turkey, and senior officials from ASFAT, a Turkish company specialising in military factories and shipyards. These visits facilitated discussions on opportunities for joint cooperation and the exchange of expertise in advanced defence industries and technologies, further strengthening strategic partnerships between the UAE and participating nations.

Three memorandum of understanding (MoU) were signed at the pavilion, two between the UAEs EDGE Group, a globally recognised leader in advanced technology and defence, and Baykar, Turkeys first tech company to develop indigenous drones. Additionally, Calidus Group signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Aselsan, one of Turkey’s leading defence companies, demonstrating a strong commitment to international collaboration.

Additionally, Emirati companies held over 86 meetings with representatives of major global defence technology firms and international entities. These discussions centred on joint projects, technology transfer, and building long-term partnerships aimed at enhancing the resilience of the global defence sector.

Day three placed a spotlight on the UAE’s advancements in cutting-edge technology, with key participants showcasing innovations that integrate AI, automation, and digital transformation into defence systems. Lead

The UAE Pavilion also served as a platform to promote upcoming flagship defence events, including the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) and Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX), scheduled for 2027. Capital Events, the event management arm of ADNEC Group, conducted focused meetings with international exhibitors and industry leaders to discuss participation in these landmark events.

As SAHA 2026 progresses toward its conclusion on 9 May, the UAE continues to strengthen its role as a global leader in defence innovation and collaboration. The Pavilion’s focus on emerging technologies and international partnerships highlights the UAE’s capabilities in the defence sector.

SAHA 2026 remains a premier platform for fostering innovation, dialogue, and strategic partnerships, ensuring the UAE’s position at the forefront of the global defence industry.