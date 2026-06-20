Paris: The UAE Pavilion has concluded a highly successful participation at Eurosatory 2026 in Paris, marking a significant milestone in showcasing the UAE’s expanding role as a trusted global partner in defence and security. Over the course of the event, the Pavilion highlighted the nation’s advanced industrial capabilities, cutting-edge defence technologies, and commitment to international collaboration, while strengthening strategic partnerships with leading global defence entities.

Supported by the UAE Ministry of Defence and the Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement, and organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company, the UAE Pavilion served as a unified national platform showcasing the capabilities of leading UAE defence entities, including EDGE Group, Resource Industries, and Emirates Cable Corporation Interconnect.

Across the five-day event, the pavilion welcomed over 12,500 visitors and hosted over 480 meetings between UAE national defence entities, international defence companies, military delegations, exhibition organisers, and global industry stakeholders. The UAE Pavilion attracted high-level visits from official delegations, senior military leaders, industry CEOs, and international partners throughout the week.

EDGE Group signed nine agreements and MoUs with leading European companies during Eurosatory 2026, reinforcing its commitment to expanding international partnerships and strengthening the UAE’s defence industry presence in global value chains.

ADNEC Group also used its participation at Eurosatory 2026 to promote the UAE’s leading defence and security exhibitions, including the 2027 editions of the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) and the Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX), which held over 170 over five days of the event.

Additionally, the Group held several meetings for the future editions of Unmanned Systems Exhibition (UMEX), Simulation and Training Exhibition (SimTEX) and the International Exhibition for National Security and Resilience (ISNR) that gained further interest from international participants.

The UAE Pavilion’s participation at Eurosatory 2026 underscored the UAE’s commitment to advancing global defence partnerships, supporting innovation, and strengthening industrial cooperation across air, land, sea, cyber, space, unmanned systems, and national security domains. It provided UAE national companies with direct access to global buyers, investors, decision-makers, and industry leaders, further supporting the UAE’s position within global defence value chains.

Eurosatory 2026, one of the world’s leading international defence and security exhibitions, brought together the global defence and security ecosystem in Paris, including armed forces, security forces, industries, institutions, experts, and innovators. Since 1967, Eurosatory has built its reputation as a benchmark global tradeshow for defence and security, bringing together key players from across the international ecosystem.

The UAE Pavilion will continue its global roadshow with participation in the El Alamein International Airshow from 8 to 10 September, followed by the Special Operations Forces Exhibition and Conference (SOFEX) in Jordan, the Marrakech Air Show in Morocco, the China International Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition, the Bahrain International Airshow (BIAS), and the Indo Aerospace Expo & Forum.