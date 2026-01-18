Abu Dhabi, UAE – ADNEC Group, a Modon company, in collaboration with EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, and the and the Ministry of Defence (MoD) of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), will be hosting coding and cybersecurity challenges at the Unmanned Systems Exhibition (UMEX) and Simulation and Training Exhibition (SimTEX). UMEX and SimTEX 2026 is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, and Chairman of the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council.

Taking place at the UAE MoD stand from 20 – 22 January at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, the challenges highlight the MoD’s and EDGE’s commitment to providing platforms that accelerate and celebrate Emirati talent.

For the coding challenge, UAE nationals can register at the MoD stand and have their programming skills put to the test in fast-paced coding sessions designed to challenge participants of all experience levels.

A competitive cybersecurity challenge will be run in parallel, offering participants a chance to test their skills in realistic penetration scenarios, including a capture the flag competition, real-world cyber-attack and defence scenarios, and ethical hacking, penetration testing, and vulnerability analysis.

The challenges seek to strengthen national security readiness and support the UAE’s knowledge-based economy through enhancing the skills of the next generation of Emirati coders, programmers, cybersecurity specialists, and engineers. Aligned with the UAE government’s ‘The Principles of the 50’, emphasising that human capital and highly skilled national capabilities are key drivers of future growth, the challenges also represent the growing partnership between EDGE and the MoD, aimed at rapidly developing the UAE’s defence industry through investing in highly-skilled talent.

UAE nationals interested in participating in the cyber challenge are encouraged to inquire via: modchallenge@edgegroup.ae.

About Modon:

Modon is an international holding company, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, and listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX). We are at the forefront of urban innovation, creating iconic designs and experiences that continually surpass expectations. Our primary business sectors include real estate, hospitality, asset management, investments, events, and tourism. Our goal is to deliver long-term, sustainable value, laying the foundations for intelligent, connected living.

About ADNEC Group:

ADNEC Group, part of Modon Holding, is renowned for its rich legacy and diverse business operations, stands as a formidable force in global business and leisure tourism. The Group is a leader in managing and developing international strategic assets and contributes to the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s economy.

ADNEC Group’s diverse business clusters span Venues, Events, F&B, Services, Tourism and Media. The Group operates the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, the largest event venue in the MENA region and ADNEC Centre Al Ain, as well as the Business Design Centre and ExCeL London in the United Kingdom.

Capital Events, the events management arm of ADNEC Group, is the leading organiser of some of the world’s most iconic events across strategic industry sectors including Defence and Security, Maritime Lifestyle, Media, Food & Beverage and Technology. Through its growing portfolio, Capital Events plays a crucial role in supporting Abu Dhabi to achieve its growth objectives as a global hub for business and leisure tourism.

ADNEC Group’s Services cluster includes its subsidiary Capital 360 Event Experiences that provides distinguished event experiences to its clients and stakeholders. The Group also launched Capital Protocol in 2023 that provides a specialised VIP protocol service which is operated by its Service cluster.

ADNEC Group F&B cluster consists of Capital Catering and Royal Catering Services, which caters to numerous sectors including aviation, healthcare, defence, energy, business and industry, and event venues.

Tourism 365, the Group’s tourism arm, delivers tailored tourism services and operates Capital Holidays, a fast-growing tour operator with a global footprint across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, the UK and Germany.

Additionally, twofour54, a key player in Abu Dhabi’s sustainable media and film industry, is part of ADNEC Group’s diversified portfolio, further reinforcing its role in advancing the emirate’s creative economy.

Recognised internationally for its commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainability, ADNEC Group has garnered numerous awards, solidifying its status as a leader in the industry.

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into five core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Technologies & Industrialisation, and Homeland Security.

