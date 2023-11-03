United Arab Emirates: Today, GEMS Al Barsha National School UAE celebrated Flag Day, showcasing the nation's unity and pride, with vibrant morning songs setting the tone for a day marked by non-uniform flag colours. Students participated in flag printing activities and developed public speaking skills as they delivered a powerful message to the flag.

The morning culminated with a stirring Ceremony, which included Quran recitations, moving poetry, and a powerful military walk. A poignant reminder of the values our flag represents, today's events reinforced the unwavering spirit and solidarity of the Emirati people.

Ms Fatima Majid Andez (GNS Emirati Arabic Teacher) said: "UAE Flag Day is a special day for all the people of the UAE, as we feel gratitude to all the rulers for their constant keenness to spread safety, security, peace and love. It is a day that falls on the third of November to strengthen the Emirati identity. Flag Day is a day that comes after the anniversary of the death of His Highness Sheikh Zayed. may God have mercy on him. We are grateful to him for the gift he bequeathed to us and to our future generations".

At GEMS World Academy – Abu Dhabi celebration of the UAE Flag Day, hundreds of learners and parents attended a special assembly that was planned and presented by the students. In true IB fashion, the community displayed their reflective nature as they inquired about the colours of the UAE flag and were asked to link them to the IB Learner Profile. The children learned that it was designed by a young Emirati, Abdullah Mohammad Al Maainah. They linked the red vertical that represents hardiness, bravery, strength and courage to being principled. The green that represents hope, joy, optimism and love was linked to caring. The white that represents peace and honesty was linked to being open-minded, and the black band representing strength of mind was linked to being knowledgeable and balanced.

Commenting on the event, Kelvin Hornsby, Principal/CEO of GEMS World Academy – Abu Dhabi, said: "The students took the opportunity to share their knowledge with the whole academy community and it was exceptionally well supported by parents. A remarkable family celebration of this great nation."

Ghadeer Abu-Shamat, Superintendent/CEO, GEMS Al Kahleej International School: “Flag Day is a profound symbol of the UAE’s strength and resilience. It represents the values that have brought our nation together – unity, tolerance, and progress. As we raise the UEA flag with pride, let us reflect on the journey that brought us here, and the promise of a brighter tomorrow. It’s a reminder of the responsibility we carry to nurture and protect this wonderful nation, to pass on to future generations the same spirit of unity that has brought us this far.”

Shatha, Chair of Friends of GEMS Royal Dubai School (FORDS), the school's Parent Association: "UAE Flag Day is a significant occasion celebrated to honour the importance of the national flag in the United Arab Emirates. It symbolises unity, pride, and a sense of belonging for the UAE's citizens and residents, highlighting the country's rich heritage and progress."

Jenny Evans, Senior Deputy Principal, GEMS Royal Dubai School: "We are marking the auspicious occasion of UAE Flag Day with a whole-school assembly at GEMS Royal Dubai School. We have special guests, poetry and speeches to signify how proud we are to be be a part of this wonderful national."

Sultan Ali Humaid Obaid Alshamsi, Grade 10 Emarati student, said: “Flag Day, to me, is a vivid representation of the UAE's unity and pride. It's a reminder of our shared history, the sacrifices made by our forefathers, and the flourishing future we're building together. When I see the flag flying high, it evokes a sense of belonging that's beyond words. Let's keep our hearts in harmony with our flag, forever united."

Alaa Rami Rabbani, Grade 8 student said: “Flag Day is like a burst of colors in the sky, painting a picture of unity and diversity. It's a day when our hearts beat in harmony with the red, green, white, and black. It reminds me that no matter where we come from, our dreams can find a home in this land. As we raise the flag, we're not just celebrating a piece of fabric; we're celebrating our dreams, our hopes, and our future as one big family.”

