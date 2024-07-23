United Arab Emirates: The city of Dubai in UAE saw the 53rd session of the Arab ICT Permanent Committee on July 22, 2024 for two days. The UAE-led meeting was represented by H.E. Eng. Mohammed al-Ramsi, TDRA’s Deputy Director-General of the Telecommunications Sector. Delegates from various Arab states, the Technical Secretariat of the Council of Arab Ministers of Communications and Information (CAMCI-TS), as well as representatives of a number of bodies and organizations with observer status, including the ITU Arab Regional Office, took part in the meeting.

This meeting comes in the context of ongoing preparations for the 54th meeting of the Executive Bureau to be held in the UAE on Wednesday, July 24, 2024.

The meeting of the Arab ICT Permanent Committee opened with a speech delivered by H.E. Eng. Mohammed al-Ramsi , in which he thanked the Secretariat General of the Arab League and the sub-teams leading up to the Committee's meeting through their recommendations that shaped the agenda. He said: “This meeting comes as a reflection of teamwork that have long characterized the course of joint Arab action in the ICT sector. Concerted joint Arabic efforts have become an urgent necessity today to achieve our common aspirations, including strengthening the digital infrastructure, bridging the digital divide in the Arab world, and bringing about a digitally integrated Arab society. And let us not forget to reiterate the importance of continuing our cooperation with international organizations active in the sector, as this cooperation unlocks prospects for creating a future based on sustainable development and the welfare of our populaces”.

The agenda of the 53rd meeting of the Arab ICT Permanent Committee encompasses a range of issues and topics related to joint Arab cooperation in the field of telecommunications. This includes the outcomes of the Arab ICT Permanent Committee working groups' meetings, cybersecurity topics, the Arab Digital Capital Initiative 2024, the joint regional Arab content forum with regional groups, organizations and other stakeholders in the Arab digital ICT, the Arab ICT Strategy, as well as WSIS+20 reviews.

It is noteworthy that the Arab ICT Permanent Committee stems from the Council of Arab Ministers of Telecommunications & Information, which serves as the supreme executive body for advancing the Arab ICT community, and as one of the specialized ministerial councils operating under the umbrella of the Council of the Arab League. The Committee convenes twice a year ahead of the meetings of the Ministerial Council and the Executive Bureau.

About TDRA:

The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) undertakes the task of supervising the telecommunications and digital government sectors in the UAE in accordance with the Telecommunications Law issued by Federal law by Decree No. (3) of 2003 and its amendments, and in accordance with Decree No. 23 issued on September 27, 2020, amending some provisions of Federal Law by Decree No. (3) of 2003 regarding the regulation of the telecommunication sector, and adding the “digital government” to the functions and name of the authority.

TDRA’s regulatory role is to ensure the provision of distinguished telecommunications services, develop the telecommunications sector, ensure the interests of the parties, apply the relevant policy and regulatory frameworks, develop human resources, and encourage research and development, to ensure the UAE’s leading regional and global position in the telecommunications sector.

In the field of enabling digital transformation, TDRA is responsible for supervising the federal digital government under Law No. 3 of 2011. Since then, TDRA has become responsible for digital transformation at the national level through two strategic goals: enhancing the smart lifestyle, and Leadership in smart technological infrastructure in the UAE.