Opportunity to experience two ground-breaking real estate collaborations at the Mandarin Oriental, with sales of units in both, now open

The Bugatti Residences by Binghatti – the first-ever Bugatti Residences in the world – will feature 182 units with prices starting at USD 5.2m

The majestic Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co. Residences Hyper-Tower is set to break the record for the highest residential tower in the world

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Having made waves around the world with the recent launch of a pair of ground-breaking collaborations with two world-renowned luxury brands – Bugatti and Jacob & Co – leading real estate development company, Binghatti, is now set to launch its first international roadshow in Turkey. Hosted at the Mandarin Oriental, Bodrum, this summer, the exclusive roadshow will showcase these visionary developments to potential clients from Turkey and other global markets.

The two developments – Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co. Residences and Bugatti Residences by Binghatti – are located in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, headquarters to Binghatti, and have already attracted significant interest from around the world. From 15 July to 31 August, Binghatti will be welcoming connoisseurs of refined luxury living to its eye-catching display on the ‘Blue Beach Platform’ at the prestigious Mandarin Oriental, with the opportunity for buyers purchase a piece of luxury real estate history.

Binghatti has announced the brand is now accepting nominations from clients applying for acquisition in both developments, and the roadshow at the Mandarin Oriental is the only location in the world, outside of Dubai, where this can be done in person. Binghatti also announced that visiting clients will be able to enjoy a unique VR experience and view scale models of both residences, with trained multi-lingual sales staff present for face-to-face briefings about the project.

The Bugatti Residences by Binghatti – the first-ever Bugatti Residences in the world – will be located in the prime area of Business Bay in Dubai. The design of Bugatti Residences reflects the iconic brand elements and luxury design innovations of Bugatti, maker of some of the most innovative, beautiful and luxurious cars ever created. A phenomenal architectural masterpiece, Bugatti Residences, which Binghatti unveiled a few months ago, will feature a collection of 171 Riviera Mansions and 11 Sky Mansion Penthouses, each of them being absolutely unique, with bespoke curated layouts.

The unveiling of the first Bugatti residences showcased how the new project is designed with peerless luxurious amenities, including a French Riviera-inspired beach, private pool, Jacuzzi spa, fitness club, chef’s table, private valet, private members club and two garage-to-penthouse car lifts. Binghatti also revealed that there will be a host of high-end and tailored services dedicated to the residents, including bespoke chauffeur and concierge services. Renders and images from Binghatti showcased unmatched craftsmanship and exquisite finishes that set a new standard for opulence, which will be at the heart of the living spaces, ensuring that the ‘Art of Living’ is reimagined for a contemporary defining era.

Binghatti’s design partnership with high jewelry and horology brand, Jacob & Co., will deliver the Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co. Residences, a shining Hyper-Tower that is set to break the record for the highest residential tower in the world. With its majestically designed exterior and radiant crest, the new development has already been labeled “the crown jewel of Dubai”. The building will offer an impressive range of amenities and services exclusively for residents, including a café bar, a chef's table and both an outdoor pool and an indoor sky pool, all complemented by pool bars.

The residential units, as Binghatti announced, are architectural marvels referred to as mansions and villas, depending upon size. They will be meticulously constructed to feature the most refined materials and exquisite finishes, exuding an air of unmatched luxury and elegance. Stunning floor-to-ceiling windows will offer a breathtaking view of Dubai's majestic skyline and, in many cases, the spectacular Burj Khalifa.

Binghatti also shared the brand’s inspiration for the interiors of the mansions and villas, which was drawn from the high jewelry and horology masterpieces Jacob & Co. is renowned for. The lavish two and two-plus bedroom units are called Emerald Villas and Sapphire Villas, while the three-bedroom units are called Ruby Villas.

The Ruby Sky Mansions offer three bedrooms, while the Fleurs de Jardin Sky Mansions and Diamond Sky Mansions occupy entire half-floors. The enchanting Astronomia Sky Penthouse extends across an entire top floor, while the Billionaire Sky Penthouse, the centerpiece of the Hyper-Tower, sits on two floors and overlooks the entire Dubai cityscape. All mansions and villas exude a level of luxury further accentuated by private infinity pools, providing residents with their own personal oasis of tranquility.

Muhammad Binghatti, CEO of Binghatti, said: “Bodrum is renowned as a favored destination for lovers of refined luxury living, and nowhere is this more so than at the Mandarin Oriental with its magnificent hotel and opulent villas and apartments. For this reason, it is the ideal location for us to showcase these architectural masterpieces in the Turkish market, as well as to the many international visitors who frequent the hotel and wider resort.”

About Binghatti

Binghatti is a leading real estate development firm in the UAE, recognized with numerous international awards such as the International Property Awards and Forbes Middle East Top 100 Real Estate Companies in the Arab world”. The firm is headed by CEO and Head of Architecture, Muhammad Binghatti.

Known as the trendsetter in the region, Binghatti continuously seeks to deliver an unparalleled world-class experience to their clients. They collaborate with globally renowned brands, as varied as they are exclusive, such as the exquisite high jewelry and watchmaking brand, Jacob & Co., and the high-end automotive brand, Bugatti. These innovative ventures have led Binghatti to introduce ground-breaking architectural ventures that no developer has ever undertaken before.

Binghatti is renowned for its major developments that embody a distinct modern architectural identity. The organization follows a design philosophy that puts brand character and quality at the forefront of its company ethos. Binghatti’s developments are part of a project portfolio with an investment value exceeding AED 15 billion. The company’s developments are spread across numerous locations within the city of Dubai, such as Downtown, Business Bay, Jaddaf, Jumeira Village Circle, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Liwan, and Dubai Land Residence Complex.

Rapid and reliable delivery of projects has become a hallmark of Binghatti. This accelerated completion process is achieved without ever compromising on quality. The company’s vision focuses on delivering intricately designed projects, offering clients and proprietors a sense of pride in owning these Binghatti-created assets.

About Jacob & Co.

The driving force at Jacob & Co. is creativity. From his earliest beginnings in jewelry and watches, Founder, Chairman and Creative Director Jacob Arabo has been designing undreamed of creations. The breadth of Jacob & Co.’s offering reflects the brand’s limitless drive to create pieces the world has never seen before.

This creation philosophy is embodied by Jacob & Co.'s signature “Inspired by the impossible”. The brand’s high complication timepieces, high jewelry timepieces and high jewelry collections go where no one imagined they could, with means no one knew existed, achieving exhilarating results beyond compare.

Founded and headquartered in New York City, with watchmaking operations based in Geneva, Jacob & Co. is renowned for relentlessly pushing the boundaries with innovative designs, high performance mechanical timepieces and out-of-this-world high jewelry.

About Bugatti

Bugatti has been at the pinnacle of the automotive industry for over 110 years, creating the world’s most groundbreaking automobiles from its home in Molsheim, France. Every vehicle created since the company was founded by Ettore Bugatti in 1909 is praised for its comfort, drivability, design and technology desired by automotive collectors from around the world. A Bugatti is more than a car, it is a timeless piece of automotive art.

With a reputation built in motorsport, and a history of the most innovative, beautiful and luxurious cars ever created, Bugatti continues to follow the vision of its founder: ‘If comparable, it is no longer Bugatti.’ The Veyron 16.4, introduced in the early 2000s created an entirely new segment: the hyper sports car, becoming the first production model to break through 1,000 PS and 400 km/h. In 2016, the Chiron once again redefined speed and capability. Alongside exclusive Bugatti models like the coachbuilt Divo and Centodieci, the one-off La Voiture Noire, inspired by the legendary Type 57 SC Atlantic, the track-only Bolide and the latest model unveiled, the W16 Mistral roadster, Bugatti continues to showcase a dedication to perfection in every detail, with each vehicle assembled by hand at its Atelier in Molsheim.

Today, Bugatti is part of the Bugatti Rimac Group, led by CEO, Mate Rimac, who is renowned for excellence in high-performance automotive electrification. With the same visionary genius as Ettore Bugatti, Rimac and the Bugatti team are developing the next generation of incomparable hyper sports cars, true to the founder’s vision, while simultaneously expanding Bugatti’s excellence beyond the automotive industry with luxury lifestyle collaborations and products.