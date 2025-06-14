Tunis, Tunisia – The Government of Tunisia will host the MENA Region One Health Conference on June 14–15, 2025, in Tunis, in partnership with the World Bank and the Quadripartite collaboration on One Health comprising the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the World Health Organization (WHO), and the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH).

Over the course of this two-day high-level regional conference, government ministers, health sector experts, development partners, and community representatives will be present to discuss and work together on the issue of collaboration across human, animal, and environmental health. The participants will address the most significant challenges such as antimicrobial resistance (AMR), climate-related health risks, food insecurity, zoonotic diseases, and the urgent need for integrated surveillance systems.

The opening session will feature representatives from the Government of Tunisia and the organizing partners, as well as a high-level ministerial session with participating partner countries.

“This conference is not just an event, but a moment of collective awareness. ‘One Health’ is no longer a theory; it is a reality we are living and must confront together. The challenges are immense — from pandemics to food security, to antimicrobial resistance — and no individual response can be sufficient. Tunisia is fully committed to this approach and is proud to host this gathering of all those who believe in a united, shared health system, resolutely moving toward the future”, said Minister of Health Dr. Moustafa Ferjani.

The conference will feature several sessions on the implementation of One Health around the globe with a special focus on the MENA region. Key interventions will include remarks from Ms. Shobha Shetty, Global Director of the World Bank, Ms. Emmanuelle Soubeyran, WOAH Director General, Dr. Abdulhakim Elwaer, FAO Assistant Director-General and Regional Representative for the Near East and North, and Mr Abdul-Majeid Haddad, Deputy Regional Director of UNEP in West Asia, as well as a recorded message from Dr. Hanan Balkhy, WHO regional director.

“One Health requires breaking down silos and building a shared vision”, said Ahmadou Moustapha Ndiaye, Division Director for the Maghreb and Malta at the World Bank. “The World Bank reaffirms its commitment to supporting Tunisia and partner countries in the region in developing resilient, integrated, and inclusive cross-sectoral systems”.

Dr. Ibrahim EL-ZIQ, WHO Tunisia representative, noted: “This conference provides an excellent opportunity to accelerate the adoption and operationalization of the ‘One Health’ approach in the MENA region countries. By meeting here in Tunisia, the various actors are demonstrating their shared determination to act jointly to address complex and interconnected threats to human, animal, and environmental health. Strengthened coordination, constant political commitment and sustainable investment are key to success. We are pleased to join forces with the Tunisian government and the World Bank to co-organize this conference and remain committed to enable countries of the region in transforming this shared vision into concrete action for more resilient and healthier societies”.

The conference agenda features thematic sessions on integrated surveillance, laboratory resilience, conservation and climate, and cross-border collaboration. Practitioners will share real-world applications of One Health, while interactive sessions will offer pathways to mainstream One Health at both policy and operational levels. Highlights include:

The launch of the Carthage Declaration, setting out a regional roadmap to operationalize One Health.

An interactive closing session with the Quadripartite and World Bank representatives outlining next steps and support mechanisms.

The formal launch of a MENA One Health Community of Practice, led by Tunisia’s Ministry of Health.

One Health is an integrated, unifying approach that aims to sustainably balance and optimize the health of people, animals and ecosystems. It recognizes that the health of humans, domestic and wild animals, plants, and the wider environment (including ecosystems) are closely linked and inter-dependent. The approach mobilizes multiple sectors, disciplines and communities at varying levels of society to work together to foster well-being and tackle threats to health and ecosystems, while addressing the collective need for clean water, energy and air, safe and nutritious food, taking action on climate change, and contributing to sustainable development.[1]

