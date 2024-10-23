The festival promises another two weeks of holistic treatments, activities and spa experiences

All highlight images of the opening weekend of the AlUla Wellness Festival, click here

AlUla, Saudi Arabia – A magical and rejuvenating first week of the AlUla Wellness Festival has concluded, giving visitors with a tranquil escape from their daily routines and an immersion into the ancient, restorative oasis of AlUla.

The festival continues until November 2, offering two more weeks of opportunities for travellers to reconnect with nature and a like-minded community of holistic wellness-seekers.

The AlUla Wellness Festival, dedicated to fostering a 'voyage within,' takes place amidst the breathtaking and historic landscapes of AlUla, creating a serene setting for personal growth and reflection.

Attendees are invited to unwind through yoga practices, somatic healing sessions, massages, art therapy, sunset music therapy, and inspirational talks, all led by world-renowned experts.

The festival's first week featured several standout events, such as ‘All Day I Dream’ on October 17 and 18, a global musical movement led by top DJs that brought chilled house beats to the AlUla landscape, offering a blissful auditory experience. On October 21, the Hegra Sound Bath allowed guests to connect with the soothing vibrations of nature at the UNESCO World Heritage Site.

But the Zen continues, with notable experiences that visitors can try, including the Wellness Massage by Physyour, to pause and unwind with tailored massage therapies ranging from relaxation to deep tissue treatments. The skilled therapists at Physyour are ready to help you restore balance and well-being.

As the festival continues, AlUla — long a place of rest and renewal for travellers on the ancient incense trade route — remains the ideal destination to pause, reflect, and rejuvenate.

Continue your journey of transformation by joining the AlUla Wellness Festival, where you can reconnect with yourself, the natural world, and others in the most meaningful ways.

Book your visit now and rediscover the Oasis Within.

For more information and to book tickets, please visit experiencealula.com.

For further information, please contact:

alulamoments@hkstrategies.com

Multimedia gallery:

About AlUla Moments:

AlUla Moments is AlUla’s new home for events. AlUla Moments calendar was launched at the end of 2021 and introduced new festivals and events to celebrate and unlock AlUla’s stories, uncover its secrets, and celebrate local and international cultures. With 7,000 years of civilisations and home to some of the most sophisticated ancient kingdoms of antiquity, AlUla is no stranger to social gatherings and cultural celebrations.

AlUla Moments calendar comprises of five festivals offering diverse experiences in art, culture, music, nature, wellness, equestrian activities, dining, and astronomy. The AlUla Wellness Festival featuring the latest practices to engage the mind, body and soul; Winter at Tantora, the original AlUla celebration of heritage, culture, fashion and music; the Ancient Kingdoms Festival offers immersive events acknowledging the ancient civilisations that lived in AlUla and its neighbouring oases in Khaybar and Tayma; AlUla Skies Festival with the popular hot air balloons and stargazing experiences; and AlUla Arts Festival bringing together contemporary and ancient art events and experiences.

In addition to the festivals AlUla Moments calendar offers a number of marquee events, including AZIMUTH and Richard Mille AlUla Desert Polo, along with the heritage sports events such as The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Endurance Cup, AlUla Camel Cup, AlUla Falcon Cup, the Tent Pegging World Championship and Horseback Archery World Cup, a world-class fashion, adventure and sporting events.

For more information, please visit experiencealula.com

About AlUla:

Located 1,100 km from Riyadh, in North-West Saudi Arabia, AlUla is a place of extraordinary natural and human heritage. The vast area, covering 22,561km², includes a lush oasis valley, towering sandstone mountains and ancient cultural heritage sites dating back thousands of years to when the Lihyan and Nabataean kingdoms reigned.

The most well-known and recognised site in AlUla is Hegra, Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site. A 52-hectare ancient city, Hegra was the principal southern city of the Nabataean Kingdom and is comprised of 111 well-preserved tombs, many with elaborate facades cut out of the sandstone outcrops surrounding the walled urban settlement.

Current research also suggests Hegra was the most southern outpost of the Roman Empire after the Roman’s conquered the Nabataeans in 106 CE.

In addition to Hegra, AlUla is also home to ancient Dadan, the capital of the Dadan and Lihyan Kingdoms and considered to be one of the most developed 1st millennium BCE cities of the Arabian Peninsula, and Jabal Ikmah, an open air library of hundreds of inscriptions and writings in many different languages, which has been recently listed on the UNESCO’s memory of the World Register. Also AlUla Old Town Village, a labyrinth of more than 900 mudbrick homes developed from at least the 12th century, which has been selected as one of the World’s Best Tourism Villages in 2022 by the UNWTO. Additionally, Hijaz Railway and Hegra Fort, which are key sites in the story and conquests of Lawrence of Arabia.

For more information, please visit: experiencealula.com