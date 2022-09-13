Dubai, United Arab Emirates

One of the region’s longest-standing business consultancies and AI experts - the Dubai-based Trajan Consulting - is launching an AI Accelerator at the Global AI Summit in KSA which starts today.

The second edition of the Global AI Summit is taking place from 13-15 September in Riyadh under the theme of "AI for the Good of Humanity” and delegates are set to discuss topics including “AI Now,” “AI Next,” and “AI Never.” The aim is to find solutions for the planet’s major challenges including global energy demand, decarbonisation, equitable access to healthcare, and disease eradication.

“We are launching this AI accelerator in a bid to empower those companies who want to take their business to the next level but need help in addressing and solving complex issues that are holding them back,” said Catherine Granger, CEO, Trajan Consulting.

Having worked across several multinationals, Trajan is known for its depth of expertise and for ensuring its clients’ AI strategy is fit for purpose.

The firm has been working in KSA since 2009 and is one of the companies that played a role in the evolution of the Kingdom into a business powerhouse.

“The future is changing right before our eyes and the need for the latest technological advancements has never been greater. Through the Trajan accelerator programme we can put into action our cutting-edge solutions and apply Machine Learning and problem solving to clients’ real-time global data sets. This is what the Middle East business world has been calling out for and we're delighted to be launching it at the prestigious Global AI Summit in Saudi Arabia, a country which is on the cusp of momentous development.”

Trajan Consulting is now one of the Middle East’s major AI consultancies with a global client base. The company has dedicated Lean, Agile, Fintech, and AI divisions serving its international clients; its AI division is led by renowned tech innovator Dr. Tim Scarfe who holds a PhD in Artificial Intelligence and a First-Class degree in computer science.

-Ends-

About Trajan Consulting

Trajan Consulting is one of the world’s leading advisory consultancies with offices in Dubai, UK, Hong Kong, and KSA. The Group works with some of the world’s most successful companies and boasts an impressive and extensive client list in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific.

The main Middle East hub is in Dubai and this office is expanding to become the principal office in the Group, supporting activities throughout the Middle East and Africa.

Trajan Consulting offers innovative advisory and consultancy services led by AI-qualified professionals, some of whom work alongside the two AI founders. The company has recently launched an AI accelerator programme to support AI strategy and execution, enlisting AI experts with over 100 global projects under their belt.

About the Catherine Granger, CEO, Trajan Consulting

Scottish entrepreneur Catherine Granger has nearly 25 years of professional experience working between the UAE, UK, US, South East Asia, and Switzerland. Her AI, Agile, and Lean Six Sigma training and expertise have involved her in many large-scale transformational change management projects over the years in many diverse cultures.

Catherine worked with the global head of AI and Data at BP (British Petroleum) and was initially an executive leadership coach in AI. At this time, the AI roadmap for BP was written which included all planes of AI tools encompassing digital, cognitive tech (speech and predictive text), and Machine Learning (ML) solutions, and helped embed the BP strategy of zero net carbon.

Trajan Consulting has also worked with Huawei on their global ecosystem for digital, plus Amazon, Nestle, Aggreko Microsoft, JTI digital, and a host of other multinationals embarking on AI evolutions.

-Ends-