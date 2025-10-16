Dubai, UAE – His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of Foreign Trade, joined the Annual Meetings of the Global Future Councils and Cybersecurity 2025, held from 14–16 October, in a panel discussion titled ‘Taming Trade’ to discuss the challenges arising worldwide due to trade tensions between major countries.

His Excellency highlighted the evolving global trade landscape, noting that while tariffs were initially expected to affect only certain countries, widespread reactions, and varying levels of acceptance have intensified the issue.

“Tariff reductions are unlikely in the near future,” he cautioned, calling this “the new reality”.

“The flow of trade is like a stream of water; it finds its way wherever it goes,” H.E. Al Zeyoudi said, explaining that global tariffs and unpredictable policies are driving countries to form new trade alliances and diversify supply chains. “Nations must adapt quickly,” he stressed. “Maintaining traditional ties while building regional partnerships and pursuing economic stability.”

Furthermore, Dr. Al Zeyoudi stressed that data, supply chains, and cybersecurity are deeply interconnected and that artificial intelligence will play a pivotal role in enhancing efficiency and driving the next wave of trade technology.

Also on the panel was Sarah Thorn, Vice President of Global Government Affairs at Walmart, who highlighted the growth of Walmart’s marketplace and efforts at empowering small businesses. She went on to stress the importance of ensuring diverse sourcing options, while expressing concern about small industries.

Josephine Wolff, Director of the Hitachi Centre for Technology and International Affairs at The Fletcher School, Tufts University; Simon Evenett, Professor of Geopolitics and Strategy at the International Institute for Management Development (IMD), Switzerland; and Lauren Chung, Chief Executive Officer of Strategy and Communications for Asia Pacific at Taneo Holdings (Hong Kong), also participated in the panel discussion.

The dialogue explored how CEOs are navigating geopolitical uncertainty by strengthening supply chain resilience, promoting regional collaboration, and driving innovation. Companies are increasingly adopting “local for local” production models, flexible manufacturing strategies, and forming new trade and R&D partnerships beyond traditional multilateral systems, particularly across Asia, China, and the UAE.

Discussions also focused on integrating geopolitical risk and product availability into corporate risk management frameworks.

Organised by the UAE Government in collaboration with the World Economic Forum (WEF), the Annual Meetings of the Global Future Councils and Cybersecurity 2025 gathered over 700 global experts from 93 countries across 37 Councils to advance sustainable growth, enhance community well-being, and shape opportunities for future generations.