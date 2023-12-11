Under the patronage and in the presence of His Excellency Engineer Abdul Rahman bin Abdul Mohsen Al-Fadhli, Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture, the second edition of the Operational Excellence Conference, organised by the Saline Water Conversion Corporation, will begin tomorrow, Tuesday, and take place over the course of two days, December 12 and 13, at the Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh. The conference is held under the slogan “Towards Creating Value To All Stakeholders.” It will feature the participation of a group of leaders, experts, and specialists who will discuss ways to enhance knowledge and methodologies of operational excellence in both the government and private sectors and review the most prominent experiences and success stories to support joint work and mutual benefit, ultimately aiming to achieve advanced levels of operational excellence.

The conference will cover 10 main topics with the participation of more than 120 local and international speakers. It includes 20 dialogue sessions, 25 workshops, and 12 success stories. The event will also address the acceleration of digital transformation strategies, as this is considered one of the fundamental pillars for achieving the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. It also aims to highlight opportunities for creativity, innovation, and investment in these areas. Additionally, the conference aims to facilitate the sharing of information, knowledge, and expertise, enabling the achievement of promising horizons and meeting the goals and aspirations of the service and industrial sectors. This will enable them to develop resources and capabilities to the extent that enhances their contribution to achieving national goals.

As part of the preparations for the Operational Excellence Conference, the Saudi Water Academy, the training arm of the Saline Water Conversion Corporation, implemented a specialized training course to develop leadership employees. This course is part of a joint program with the London Business School and aims to activate the capabilities of leadership employees to strategically manage operations and work systems. It provides them with basic skills and competencies, equipping them with the necessary knowledge to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of operations, as well as fostering innovative strategic thinking for business management and development.