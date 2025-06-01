Doha, Qatar: As part of its mission to introduce world-renowned brands to Qatar, Msheireb Properties celebrated its partnership with Liberty - the leading British luxury retailer and design house, during Liberty’s 150th anniversary celebrations in London. The partnership will see the opening of a Liberty Home showroom and a Liberty-branded café concept at Msheireb Galleria later this year, further establishing Msheireb Downtown Doha and Doha Design District as a leading destination for global creativity, design and innovation.

Msheireb Properties celebrated the partnership during Liberty’s anniversary event earlier this month at its flagship London store. The event previewed the I Am. We Are. Liberty. exhibition, showcasing one of the most significant and expansive design archives in the United Kingdom. The exhibition shines a light on the creative spirit and wide-ranging cultural influences that have shaped and contributed to the retailer and design house since its founding in 1875.

Representing Msheireb Properties and the Doha Design District at the event was Shaikha Al-Sulaiti, Senior Concept Manager, who joined Liberty’s global design community and celebrated a partnership rooted in shared values of craftsmanship, cultural heritage, and forward-thinking design.

“We congratulate Liberty on 150 years of excellence in design and innovation, our partnership reflects a shared belief in preserving cultural identity while embracing contemporary creativity,” said Eng. Ali Al Kuwari, CEO of Msheireb Properties. “Design has always been a fundamental pillar for Msheireb Downtown Doha, with every space reflecting Qatar’s architectural heritage with modern, sustainable form and function. The Liberty Home showroom at Msheireb Galleria, further strengthens Doha Design District’s position as a dynamic regional hub for creativity, collaboration, and cultural exchange.”

This latest partnership underscores Msheireb Properties’ ongoing commitment to positioning Doha as a destination for world-class design and lifestyle brands. By welcoming Liberty, the British luxury retailer and design house at the cutting edge of the decorative arts since 1875, to Msheireb Downtown Doha, the company continues to expand the global footprint of the Doha Design District.

Adil M-Khan, CEO of Liberty Group, added: “We are honoured to share with Msheireb Properties in Doha our artistic vision for craft, fabric, interiors, beauty, and living. As Liberty celebrates 150 years of commitment to good design, we have partnered with Msheireb Properties to present a unique interiors destination in Doha. Our joint commitment to art and innovation aspires to both delight and express our gratitude to Qatari customers and visitors from around the world.”

The Liberty Home showroom will feature Liberty’s celebrated collections of interior fabrics, home accessories, and fashion fabrics in a space that seamlessly blends with the architectural identity of Msheireb Downtown Doha. The showroom design will integrate elements that complement the architectural language of Msheireb Downtown Doha, creating a harmonious space that honours both British and Qatari design sensibilities and offers a curated environment that invites exploration and connection.

This partnership is part of a wider initiative by Msheireb Properties and the Doha Design District to grow Qatar’s creative economy through targeted global partnerships, immersive retail experiences, and sustained support for cultural and design industries.

About Msheireb Properties

Msheireb Properties is a subsidiary of Qatar Foundation for Education, Sciences and Community Development and Qatar's leading sustainable property developer, supporting the goals of Qatar’s 2030 Vision and Qatar Foundation’s objectives.

Its mission is to change how people think about urban living and improve their overall quality of life through innovations that encourage social interaction, respect for culture, and greater care for the environment.

Its signature project, Msheireb Downtown Doha, is one of the smartest, most sustainable city districts, which employs a new approach to urban planning by combining traditional methods and modern technology to preserve Qatar's environment and cultural identity. All buildings are either Gold or Platinum LEED-certified.

It is an integrated city that embraces modern, fully furnished residential units, a range of mixed-use and commercial buildings that offer a wide array of retail and business services, and cultural facilities. It is also the home to Msheireb Museums, Mandarin Oriental Hotel, Al Wadi Hotel - MGallery by AccorHotels, Park Hyatt Hotel, Msheireb Galleria, and Barahat Msheireb- the biggest open-air covered pedestrian square in the region.

About Doha Design District

Where Creativity Thrives

Located in the heart of Msheireb, Doha Design District (DDD) stands as Qatar's leading destination for design, culture, and innovation.

Through a diverse programme of workshops, exhibitions, installations, and educational talks, DDD nurtures a thriving creative community and champions both established brands and emerging talents. DDD actively fosters international partnerships and curates engaging experiences that position Doha as a regional centre for creativity, collaboration, and cultural exchange.

As a key initiative by Msheireb Properties, DDD plays a strategic role in supporting Qatar’s National Vision 2030, promoting cultural enrichment, knowledge-based growth, and sustainable development.

About Liberty

Liberty is a movement dedicated to discovery, animated by arts, culture, design and the pursuit of beauty. Liberty is famed for its original curation, directional design and celebration of craftsmanship. In the spirit of our founder, Arthur Lasenby Liberty, Liberty remains unapologetically eccentric and committed to bringing good design to all.

About Liberty Home & Interiors

Liberty has been at the cutting edge of design and the decorative arts since 1875. From its globally renowned London location, the house has remained true to its heritage and is famed for its bold and floral prints. The interior fabrics and wallpapers celebrate Liberty's historic love of craftsmanship, art, design, and storytelling. Archival Liberty prints have been reinterpreted and appear alongside contemporary new artworks created in the London design studio. An archive of more than 60,000 pattern books, paintings, and drawings collated since the 1880s serve as the inspiration for today's designs.