With the aim to support Dubai’s vision of being a zero-waste city by 2030, the community is invited for complimentary workshops to help nurture an eco-friendlier world

Dubai, UAE – Busy Little Hands is a unique event running from 28th July – 18th August at Times Square Center, consisting of a series of educational workshops and classes about gardening, food preparation, and composting for families and children to learn the importance of preserving the health of the planet.

The concept teaches the future generations about where our food comes from and how to sustain a healthy and well-balanced world. Visitors can expect a full day of immersive activities including pasta, pizza and milkshake making classes as well as various planting, composting and flowerpot creation workshops. With themed roaming performances, a comedy show on stage, and workstations for kids to enjoy messy play, alongside the edutainment workshops – it is a fun and educational day for everyone.

Busy Little Hands 2023:

Date: 28th July - 18th August 2023

Timings: 2pm – 8pm daily

Venue: Time Square Center, spread across ground floor and first floor

“As part of our community and sustainability focused strategy at Times Square Center, we understand the importance of educating the next generations on sustainability. This is why we launched Busy Little Hands to give children the opportunity to discover and learn about nature, organic food, building healthy habits, and also understanding their part in creating a well-balanced world that is kind to the planet,” said Nancy Nese Ozbek, General Manager of Times Square Center.

Dubai plans to recycle 100 per cent of its waste and bring the percentage of rubbish being sent to landfills from the existing 80-90 per cent to zero by 2030. Times Square Center is proud to support this vision by implementing its very own eco-friendly initiatives, including the installation of a composting machine that will transform waste from its restaurants, cafes, and supermarket into organic compost soil, that will later be used for landscaping and planting within the venue, closer management of power and water, as well as promoting and encouraging the recycling of materials such as plastic and glass, with the installation of recycling points at the rear of the mall for people to deposit their recyclable household materials.

