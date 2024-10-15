In honor of its achievement of over 90,000 deliveries, Thumbay University Hospital, UAE’s largest private academic hospital owned and managed by Thumbay Group, hosted a special event. The festive occasion took place at the Thumbay Medicity (Al Jurf, Ajman), offering an evening filled with joy, laughter, and memorable experiences for the attendees present.

Since the first delivery in January 2003, Thumbay Healthcare has successfully conducted over 90,000 deliveries, significantly contributing to its growth and establishing itself as the UAE's most sought-after family hospital for maternity care. The Obstetrics and Gynecology (OBG) department serves approximately 35,000 patients annually and is equipped with 10 state-of-the-art labor and delivery rooms, a dedicated OBG emergency unit, and specialized operating theatres. Additionally, there is a postnatal ward with private rooms for new mothers, ensuring a comfortable and supportive environment during their recovery.

The event was graced by the presence of Chief Guest Dr. Thumbay Moideen, Founder President of Thumbay Group, along with Akbar Moideen Thumbay, Vice President of Thumbay Healthcare.

The celebration featured various activities designed to engage both children and adults. Highlights included balloon twisting, magic shows, face painting, and a best-dressed babies’ contest, with three winners announced. The event culminated in a cake-cutting ceremony that signified the growth and joy shared by infants and their families over the years.

Attendees also had the chance to participate in a raffle draw, with five winners receiving surprise gifts aimed at enhancing their parenting experience. A dedicated photo booth was available for families to create personalized keepsakes. Additionally, parents received vouchers for a health check-up valued at AED 3,499, available for AED 399, as well as a free dental consultation.

“As we commemorate the remarkable achievement of 90,000 deliveries within our hospital family, we recognize the profound honor of being part of these significant milestones in the lives of so many. It is a privilege to support the early development of each child, who represents the hope for a healthier and brighter future. Together with their families, we take pride in witnessing the growth, milestones, and vast potential that these new lives will contribute to our community. This milestone reaffirms our commitment to providing exceptional care and nurturing the next generation, ensuring that every child has the opportunity to thrive,” said Akbar Moideen Thumbay, Vice President of Thumbay Healthcare.

The hospital also offers an affordable maternity package, further enhancing its commitment to accessible and quality care for families. Maternity package at Thumbay University Hospital includes consultations with specialist gynecologists, free delivery booking, and antenatal classes. Priced at AED 5,499 for normal deliveries and AED 8,999 for C-section deliveries, the package is designed to diagnose, monitor, and prevent health issues, promoting healthier lifestyles for expectant mothers.