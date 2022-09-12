H.E Sultan Butti Bin Mejren, Director General of the Dubai Land Department opened the Pakistan Property Show describing Zameen.com as a “pioneer in organizing such interactive events in the Gulf region.”

Notable media personalities from Pakistan moderated a panel event exploring real estate opportunities in the country.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Huge crowds gathered at the fourth edition of the Pakistan Property Show over the weekend at the World Trade Centre in Dubai to explore major investment opportunities in the Pakistan property market.

Over 60 exhibitors showcased more than 200 of the best and most trustworthy major property developments in Pakistan. A record breaking 20,000 people attended the two-day event which was organised by Zameen.com, Pakistan’s largest real estate enterprise. The annual event targets around 4 million overseas Pakistanis in the Gulf region and those interested in real estate projects across Pakistan’s the major cities.

Important dignitaries graced the event, including Director General of the Dubai Land Department H.E Sultan Butti Bin Mejren, and prominent journalists from Pakistan. Zameen.com’s CEO Mr. Zeeshan Ali Khan, Country Head Mr. Ahmed Bhatti, EMPG and members of Zameen’s senior management.

During the event, H.E Sultan Butti Bin Mejren, Director General of the Dubai Land Department stated: “It was a great honour to inaugurate the Pakistan Property Show. Dubai is proud of its cultural and religious diversity, particularly the large community of Pakistani expats that have helped the emirate become a hub for business, real estate development, and tourism. Zameen.com is a pioneer in organizing such interactive events in the Gulf region.”

Commenting on the huge success of the Property Show, Mr. Zeeshan Ali Khan, CEO of Zameen.com said: “Once again, the Pakistan Property Show in Dubai was a huge success. Over 20,000 attendees demonstrate strong interest in finding the right investment opportunity in Pakistan's property market. In Dubai, we have brought over 60 exhibitors offering the cream of investment opportunities available on the very ripe Pakistani real estate market at the moment.”

During the two-day event, an important panel session was held which was moderated by popular TV anchors Syed Shafaat Ali and Shiffa Yousafzai. Panellists discussed ‘Why real estate continues to be the best investment in Pakistan,’ providing attendees and online viewers with invaluable insights into the current state of the property sector and its future prospects. Speaking on the panel were prominent media personalities, Waseem Badami, Muhammad Maalik and Zameen.com’s CEO, Zeeshan Ali Khan.

Zameen.com CEO Mr. Zeeshan Ali Khan also took the opportunity to address the event attendees and revealed: "The purpose of the Pakistan Property Show is to provide overseas Pakistanis with direct access to some of the best and most promising real estate projects from their respective hometowns.”

“The recent launch of several world class real estate projects in Pakistan is a sign of the property sector’s huge potential for growth and Zameen.com will drive progress in the industry in the future,” he added.

The share of construction and real estate in Pakistan's GDP hovers around 25%, with construction alone accounting for about 17%, making it the country's second biggest economic sector after agriculture. It is estimated that overseas Pakistanis fund 25% of all new developments in the real estate sector. Specifically, the Pakistanis working in Gulf countries, who wish to return to their homeland eventually, want to purchase a house in the country as their first priority.

-Ends-

About Zameen.com

Launched in 2006, Zameen.com started as the largest property online real estate enterprise in Pakistan. The platform soon became one of the most reputed and recognised establishments within the country’s real estate sector as started marketing & sales services and developed an affiliate’s network. Today, it ranks among the top five property portals of the world. The portal provides a user-friendly interface to connect property buyers with sellers as well as tenants with landlords. A holistic marketing approach allows Zameen.com to meet developmental goals and buyer demands, along with guaranteeing a transparent experience. Furthermore, the company leads the market through the introduction of several consumer-friendly products, including Plot Finder, Geomatics Solutions, property indices & search trends, Zameen App, real estate news, and informative blogs.

For further information, please contact: zehra.farhan@manaraglobal.com