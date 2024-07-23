Dubai, UAE: Calling all K-pop fans! This Dubai Summer Surprises, K-Pop lovers are in for a treat with a one of its kind sensory experience featuring ‘Supernova’ at Festival Bay every day after sunset until June 2025.

Dubai Festival City Mall has partnered with the South Korean musical collective SM Town to bring you ‘Supernova’, the latest hit by aespa, as part of its record-breaking water entertainment show IMAGINE. In a first for a K-pop girl group, the chart-topper will provide background music to the stunning show for all ages that brings together 360-degree fountains, immersive projection imagery, powerful laser and LED lights, cutting-edge sound technology, and video mapping.

A fluid fusion of art and technology, IMAGINE was inaugurated in 2016 by His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council. The show has won two Guinness World Records – for the largest water screen projection and the largest permanent projection mapping – as well as a Tripadvisor Certificate of Excellence.

aespa’s Karina, Giselle, Winter, and Ningning have captured the hearts of K-pop lovers worldwide with their catchy hyperpop tunes. In 2020, the global hitmakers broke the record for the highest number of views in 24 hours for a K-pop group's debut video with their single ‘Black Mamba’. ‘Supernova’ is the double title track from their highly anticipated first full-length album ‘Armageddon’, released this May.

Dubai Festival City Mall offers an unforgettable summer with exciting events including a vibrant roaming parade with up to 50 entertainers, featuring the much-loved Modesh and Dana. Capture memorable moments with themed installations and explore new dining spots like L’Eto and Joe & The Juice. Shoppers can also participate in the "Shop & Win" campaign by spending AED 300 to win daily instant prizes, a grand prize, and two Lexus RX350h Platinum cars. Guests staying at IHG hotels can enjoy exclusive discounts on entertainment and dining through the DSS Stay & Play Booklet.

Get ready to make memories with your loved ones at Dubai’s perfect hotspot for fun and entertainment indoors this season. Follow Dubai Festival City Mall social media pages for the latest updates.

