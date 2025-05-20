Event welcomes participation of 600 leaders, investors, and key business figures from the UAE, Italy, and across wider Europe

Abu Dhabi: Investopia organised the third edition of Investopia Europe at Palazzo Mezzanotte, the historic headquarters of the Italian Stock Exchange in Milan, with an aim to strengthen economic partnerships between the UAE, Italy, and European markets in key and fast-growing sectors, particularly the new economy, tourism, entrepreneurship, SMEs, the creative economy, technology, and artificial intelligence. It also explored investment trends in emerging sectors within Europe and various global approaches to developing adaptable and sustainable economic policies.

Strategic partnership between the UAE and Italy

H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy and Chairman of Investopia, stated that the UAE and Italy share a robust and deep strategic partnership that span various sectors. These relations are reinforced by the continued exchange of high-level visits between the two countries, including the most recent visit by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, to Rome in February. The visit saw the signing of several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and the announcement of UAE investments worth USD 40 billion in Italy across various sectors, including technology, AI, energy, and digital transformation -supporting both nations' aspirations to advance sustainable economic development.

Investopia: An influential global platform

H.E. Bin Touq said: “Since its launch in 2021, Investopia has pursued an ambitious goal: connecting capital with promising investment opportunities in emerging markets and encouraging business communities to invest and expand in future economic sectors. To this end, it offers a globally influential platform that has catalysed new economy ventures and brought together thousands of leaders, experts, entrepreneurs, investors, and capital owners from around the world to explore investment trends, shape policy, devise innovative solutions to challenges, and transform them into sustainable opportunities for the future.”

Investment opportunities in the UAE

H.E. added: “Investopia Europe has successfully become a vital platform that solidifies economic cooperation between the UAE and Italy and fosters dialogue between the UAE and European business communities, enabling them to explore promising investment opportunities in emerging sectors in both markets.” H.E. further noted that this edition plays a crucial role in strengthening sustainable partnerships, accelerating digital transformation, and reviewing adaptable policies and strategies that support comprehensive economic growth, particularly in light of today’s rapid global economic shifts.

Italy: A Key trade partner for the UAE in Europe

H.E. continued: “The UAE considers Italy a key economic partner in Europe. The selection of Milan - Italy’s capital of commerce and fashion - to host Investopia Europe reaffirms the strength and depth of the economic ties between the two countries. Milan also serves as a world-class hub for business and creative industries.”

11,000 Italian brands in the UAE

The UAE’s exports to Italy increased by 50 per cent in 2024 to total USD 1.2 billion compared to that of 2023. Currently, there are nearly 11,000 Italian brands operating across various economic sectors in the UAE. As for bilateral investments, the UAE’s investments in Italy reached around USD 81 million between 2019 and 2023, primarily in tourism, hospitality, transport, and logistics. Meanwhile, Italian FDI inflows into the UAE reached approximately USD 519 million during the same period, reflecting the growing momentum of economic and investment exchanges between the two sides.

Invitation to the Italian business community

H.E. Abdulla bin Touq invited the Italian business community to expand its investments in the UAE and capitalize on the attractive incentives and advantages offered by the local business environment. These include 100 per cent foreign ownership, the availability of more than 2,000 licensed economic activities, tax incentives, long-term residency options for investors and entrepreneurs, a wide array of integrated and sector-specific free zones, and a comprehensive legislative framework that encourages expansion in future economic sectors.

His Excellency emphasized the UAE’s keenness to enhance dialogue between the private sectors of both countries through dynamic platforms such as the UAE-Italy Business Council and the forthcoming Joint Economic Committee.

H.E. Alia Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, participated in a session on enhancing the leadership role of SMEs on the global stage. She stated: “The UAE and Italy share a common vision for business and startup development. SMEs currently account for 95 per cent of all businesses operating in the UAE, while in Italy, small and family-owned enterprises represent a significant portion of the industrial sector. This highlights our shared belief in the vital role SMEs play in driving sustainable economic development.”

Investopia Europe: A new platform supporting entrepreneurs

Her Excellency continued: "The UAE prioritizes the development of a comprehensive national entrepreneurship ecosystem based on global best practices, recognizing its importance in diversifying the national economy and fostering innovation across various vital sectors. Thanks to these efforts, our country ranked first globally for the fourth consecutive year in the 2024/2025 Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM) Report, which recognized it as the world’s best environment for entrepreneurship and SMEs, out of 56 economies. The UAE is currently home to more than 50 public and private business incubators and accelerators."

Her Excellency added that Investopia Europe dialogues is a powerful new platform for engagement, bringing together policymakers, entrepreneurs, and investors from both countries to shape future visions and strategies for SME growth.

14 panel sessions at Investopia Europe

The latest edition of Investopia Europe dialogues, organized in partnership with strategic partner EFG Consulting, featured 14 sessions on the UAE's vision for building an economic model that combines innovation and competitiveness. The sessions highlighted the UAE's efforts to diversify its economy, its geographic advantages, and its role as an economic hub that attracts foreign direct investment while supporting sustainable economic development at regional and global levels. The discussions addressed challenges facing the global economy and potential economic scenarios amid geopolitical shifts, exploring how these challenges could be transformed into opportunities to support SME growth.

Business environment enablers in the UAE and Italy

The sessions explored the shared vision of the UAE and Italy to foster a more dynamic investment environment and outlined strategies to boost bilateral investment flows in line with the goals of both countries' business communities. Discussions highlighted the economic strength of Italian tourism and its key role in Italy's development, as well as the global impact of scientific research. The advantages offered by the UAE and Italian business ecosystems for entrepreneurs and startups were also emphasized, particularly in fostering innovation and creativity across vital economic sectors.

Localization of technology in creative industries

The sessions also explored the importance of localizing technology and advanced techniques within creative industries such as fashion and discussed strategies to develop cluster economies and economic blocs. Emphasis was placed on their potential to enhance foreign direct investment (FDI) and facilitate the exchange of goods, technology, and knowledge. Participants examined the competitive advantages and commercial incentives offered by free and special economic zones in both the UAE and Italian markets. Additionally, the sessions addressed global trends in energy sector investment, highlighting the need for diversified energy sources to meet rising global demand while supporting the transition to a greener future.

Roundtable meetings

Additionally, the third edition of Investopia Europe hosted four high-level roundtable meetings, bringing together key UAE entities such as the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ), and the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah). These meetings highlighted the UAE’s commercial and logistics capabilities, investment enablers, and advanced technological infrastructure, while also fostering economic partnerships with the Italian private sector.

Strategic partnership between G42 and iGenius

The event witnessed the announcement of a strategic partnership between G42, the leading UAE-based artificial intelligence (AI) technology holding company, and iGenius, the Italian AI company. The MoU was signed in the presence of H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, and H.E. Alia Abdulla Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship. Valued at USD 600 million, the partnership aims to strengthen cooperation in artificial intelligence, innovation, and digital transformation. It will engage key strategic partners - including Nvidia, Leonardo S.p.A., and Santander - who will contribute both expertise and capital to support this impactful collaboration

Strong participation of government officials from both countries

In addition to H.E. Bin Touq and H.E. Alia Al Mazrouei, the third edition of Investopia Europe was attended by H.E. Adolfo Urso, Italy’s Minister of Enterprises and Made in Italy; H.E. Daniela Santanchè, Minister of Tourism of the Italian Republic; Claudia Parzani, Chairwoman of Borsa Italiana; Ignazio La Russa, President of the Italian Senate; H.E. Attilio Fontana, President of the Lombardy Region; H.E. Valentino Valentini, Deputy Minister of Made in Italy; Alessandro Morelli, Undersecretary of State to the Presidency of the Council of Ministers; H.E. Maria Gnjatović, State Secretary at the Ministry of Science, Technological Development, and Innovation of the Republic of Serbia; H.E. Mohamed Abdulrahman Al Hawi, Undersecretary of UAE Ministry of Investment; H.E. Mohamed Juma Al Musharrakh, CEO of Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah); H.E. Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO and Vice Chairman of BEEAH Group; Giulio Tremonti, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Commission at the Italian Parliament; Dr. Jean Fares, CEO of Investopia; Professor Giovanni Bozzetti, CEO of EFG Consulting; Stefano Barrese, Chief of Retail & SME Banking Division at Intesa Sanpaolo; and Patrick Chalhoub, Executive Chairman of Chalhoub Group.

The event brought together over 600 participants, including senior leaders, experts, investors, businessmen, venture capitalists, and entrepreneurs from the UAE, Italy, and various other European countries. The UAE delegation included around 60 representatives from key government entities such as the Ministry of Investment, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ), and the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah). It also featured prominent UAE’s private sector companies, including G42, ADQ, NG9, Marjan, BEEAH, and several members of the Investopia Next50 initiative.

Since its inception, Investopia has hosted an extensive series of global dialogues across key regional and international markets, including New York, Geneva, New Delhi, Mumbai, Milan, London, Rabat, Singapore, Tokyo, and Monaco. The platform remains committed to fostering economic and investment dialogue between the UAE and its global partners, while actively exploring promising opportunities in future-focused sectors.

