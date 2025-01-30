In its inaugural partnership with Arab Health, the Astronaut Al Worden Endeavour Scholarship and Kallman Worldwide, the Emirati students will embark on a once-in-a-lifetime journey to NASA’s prestigious U.S. Space Camp and Rocket Center

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Arab Health, the Middle East’s largest and most influential healthcare event and congress, has announced the winning team representing the UAE in the inaugural partnership with the Astronaut Al Worden Endeavour Scholarship.

The five Emirati students forming Mission Team 23 were announced during an award ceremony held at Arab Health and will now embark on a 10-day mission to the US, culminating in a week-long immersion at NASA’s US Space Camp and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama. They include Hamad Kanoo, Amna Mahmoud, Alia Al Shaafar, and Noorah Al Farden, who will be accompanied by science teacher Hayley Roberts from Repton Dubai.

The award ceremony was attended by dignitaries including Tom Kallman, Founder & Executive Director, Endeavour Scholarship Foundation; H.E. Salem Humaid Al Marri, Director General, Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre; Scott E. Parazynski, M.D., American Physician & Former NASA Astronaut; Peter Hall, President, Middle East, India, Türkiye & Africa, Informa Markets; and The Honorable Martina Strong, U.S Ambassador to the UAE.

The Scholarship, named in honour of Apollo 15 astronaut Al Worden, provides students with a passion for space, science, and exploration the opportunity to participate in an immersive learning experience, helping them build skills and gain hands-on experience in a diverse, international setting.

Introducing the winners, Tom Kallman, said: “This is the fourth mission from the United Arab Emirates. It's been a journey that was an idea in 2019 when I and Al Warden came here and launched the program. We didn't know many folks at the UAE Space Agency; we just had an idea. In typical UAE fashion, we were embraced with genuine excitement.

“We are incredibly proud to present the Astronaut Al Worden Endeavour Scholarship at Arab Health for the first time.”

The Mission Team 23 was selected after submitting a three-minute video discussing the significance of the intersection of space and medicine and their thoughts on the topic.

Highlighting Arab Health’s commitment to education and innovation within health sciences and space exploration, the scholarship offers a two-part experience, starting with an introduction to aviation and aerospace industries in Washington, D.C., followed by a week-long stay at NASA’s U.S. Space Camp and Rocket Center.

There, they will experience a variety of astronaut training exercises, engineering challenges, and team-building activities, all culminating in a simulated space mission led by legendary figures like Brigadier General Charlie Duke, Apollo 16 astronaut, and Colonel Mike Bloomfield, a three-time NASA Shuttle Pilot.

Highlighting the importance of supporting the scholarship, Peter Hall outlined the opportunities the next generation of Emirati leaders have in bridging the gap between life sciences and space exploration; he said: “This collaboration exemplifies our shared commitment to shaping a brighter, healthier and more innovative future for the UAE and beyond.

“At Arab Health, we recognise that healthcare is no longer confined to hospitals or laboratories. Space Exploration represents a frontier of scientific discovery, offering us profound insights into life sciences, human resilience and medical innovation. Emirati students will lead the charge in advancing young and the understanding of life itself.”

As part of the ceremony, His Excellency Salem Humaid Al Marri congratulated the students, praising their talent, determination and potential for shaping the future while underscoring the importance of enjoying the journey, adding: “Our journey in space exploration has always been guided by the principle of discovery, innovation and most importantly, collaboration. And each one of you embodies this very spirit.

“I encourage you all to make the most of this opportunity, dream big, work hard, and embrace every experience. You don't represent just the future of the UAE, but the future of the world.”

Sponsors of the competition included AmCham Dubai, Arab Health, Kallman Foundation, Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre and the US Space & Rocket Center Home of Space Camp.

