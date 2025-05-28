On 31 May, The Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority (Monsha’at) will host the “Empowering Entrepreneurs and SMEs: An Introduction to Monsha’at” business event from 16:00 to 18:00.

On 31 May, The Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority (Monsha’at) will host the “Empowering Entrepreneurs and SMEs: An Introduction to Monsha’at” business event from 16:00 to 18:00. Held at the Saudi Arabia Pavilion’s dedicated Collaboration Hub, media can register to attend this session through the provided link.

The Saudi Arabia Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka is open daily from 09:00 – 21:00, inside the West Gate in the Connecting Zone (C14-01).

Osaka, Japan —The Saudi Arabia Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka is hosting an engaging business event with The Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority (Monsha’at). “Empowering Entrepreneurs and SMEs: An Introduction to Monsha’at” will explore Monsha’at’s pivotal role in supporting SMEs in Saudi Arabia, highlight opportunities at the upcoming Biban Forum which is the largest start-up, SME, and entrepreneurship conference in Saudi Arabia, and showcase the global impact and entrepreneurial momentum driven by the Entrepreneurship World Cup.

Throughout the six-month Expo, over 150 business events will take place at the Saudi Pavilion’s dedicated Collaboration Hub, providing a strategic platform for multilateral engagement. These business events will facilitate meaningful dialogue between stakeholders across key themes such as investment, sports, sustainability, and development, contributing to a shared vision for a better future.

Each event is designed to bring together a wide spectrum of participants, from government representatives and business leaders. By offering a dedicated space for impactful engagement, these events enable stakeholders to forge global connections, positioning the Saudi Arabia Pavilion as a hub for international collaboration and innovation.

All media are welcome and invited to join the Saudi Arabia Pavilion’s Collaboration Hub to witness firsthand how strategic dialogue is shaping global partnerships at Expo 2025 Osaka. The Saudi Arabia Pavilion is driving impactful conversations and setting the stage for a more sustainable future. The full program of business events for the Saudi Arabia Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka on the official website: https://ksaexpo2025.sa/.