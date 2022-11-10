Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: The Red Sea International Film Festival today unveiled the jury for the Red Sea Souk Project Market and the Red Sea Work-In-Progress. The juries will award several prizes to eligible films to a total value of $400,000, together with several ‘in kind’ awards from two new Red Sea Souk partners.

The three Project Market Jury members will award six Red Sea Souk awards, granted by the Red Sea Fund. Souk projects are eligible for the Development Award (worth $35,000), the Special Jury Development Prize Award (worth $35,000), and the Production Award (worth $100,000). Red Sea Lodge projects are eligible for two Production Awards, each worth $100,000. One Post-Production award is available for a Souk Work-In- Progress, to the value of $30,000.

The Red Sea Souk also welcomes two new award partners, TITRAFILM and OTICONS.

TITRAFILM will offer an ‘in kind’ award for eligible Souk projects, providing them with subtitles, DCP or broadcasting. OTICONS will grant a Souk project a Music Consulting Award, as well as offering one Work-In-Progress project a composer to build an original score for their film.

This years’ Red Sea Souk Project Market jury members are Aurélien Bodinaux, Habib Attia & Rula Nasser.

Bodinaux, Belgian-born runs Neon Rouge Productions, an independent production company through which he develops, produces and directs documentaries and fiction films. His films have been shown all over the world and have won awards at film festivals such as Locarno, FESPACO, Berlin, Fipa, Amiens, Kiev and IDFA Marrakesh.

Bodinaux is a member of EAVE, EURODOC, Ties that Bind and AFRICADOC. He has also sat on the board of the Selection Committee for the Belgian Film Commission, the OIF Film Fund and the Fonds pour la Jeune Creation Francophone Film Fund. He taught film at the University of New Orleans in the USA and regularly works as a tutor for international training programmes such as APEFE, CIRTEF, Africalia, FIFF, ZIFF, INSAS and OuagaFilmLab.

Habib Attia is a Tunisian cinema and TV producer and the Managing Director of CINETELEFILMS, first founded in 1983 and now one of the leading production companies in Tunisia. Habib focuses on fiction and documentary projects themed around contemporary socio-cultural issues. His work has been distributed worldwide and has received awards at some of the most prestigious film festivals, including Cannes, Venice, San Sebastian and Toronto. His films BROTHERHOOD and THE MAN WHO SOLD HIS SKIN were nominated for the Oscars in 2020 and 2021 respectively. In 2021, Attia received the rank of Chevalier of the Order of Arts and Letters from the French Republic, in recognition of his career.

Rula Nasser is an independent Jordanian producer who started out working with the BBC and Discovery Network on their projects in the Middle East. In 2005, she joined the Royal Film Commission to work on developing the Filmmaker’s Support Program. In 2021, she established THE IMAGINARIUM FILMS, which focuses on discovering and developing new talent and creating original content that appeals to audiences both regionally and internationally. Several of her films have premiered at international festivals such as Locarno and Cannes, while ‘The Holly Spider’, produced by Nasser and directed by Ali Abbasi, was nominated for a Palme d’Or in 2021.

The three Jury members of the Work-In-Progress Showcase are Giona Nazzaro, Houda Benyamina and Yasmine Benkiran.

Nazzaro Artistic Director of Locarno Film Festival. Former General Delegate of Venice International Film Critic’s Week (2016-2020). Member of the Artistic Team of IFFR – International Film Festival Rotterdam (2019-2020). Programmer and curator for Visions du Réel, Nyon, Switzerland (2010-2019). Former member of the selection team of the Festa del cinema di Roma–Rome International Film Festival (2012-2015), Med Film Festival (2013-2019), Festival dei Popoli (2008-2011), Torino Film Festival (2003-2006). Professor of Media Design and Multimedia Arts at NABA - Nuova Accademia di Belle Arti (2018-2020). Member of the SNCCI (Union of Italian film critics), journalist and writer. Author of many books and essays on Hong Kong Cinema, postmodern action films and contemporary documentary, contributes regularly for the newspaper il manifesto and weekly Film Tv. Critic in chief for monthly music magazine Rumore. Curated the art exhibition Il di/segno del cinema – The De/Sign of Cinema (Cagliari, Italy) (2015). Author, his first collection of fiction short stories has been published in 2010.

Houda Benyamina with Divines, her first feature film, Houda Benyamina won the Caméra d'or at the Cannes Film Festival in 2016. The film was nominated for Best Foreign Language Film at the Golden Globes and won three César awards, including Best First Film in 2017.After spending some time in the United States where she directed a pilot for a series, she joined forces with Damien Chazelle and directed two episodes of the series The Eddy (Netflix). In 2022, Houda Benyamina presented Salam, which she co-directed with Diam’s and Anne Cissé, at the Cannes Film Festival as part of the Official Selection. She is currently in the midst of preparing the shoot for her second feature film.

Yasmine Benkiran is a film director and a screenwriter who grew up on the Moroccan Atlantic coast. She studied philosophy and communication sciences in Paris and made her first experiences in Buenos Aires, San Francisco and London before entering French national film school La Femis in the screenwriting workshop (l’atelier scenario). As a screenwriter, Yasmine writes for both television and cinema. She also wrote two books about Morocco and a historical series of podcasts about Alice Guy, the world's first female director. In 2018, Yasmine directed the short film, WINTER TIME (Tangier IFF, Off-courts Trouville). QUEENS, her debut feature film premiered at Venice Film Festival 2022 (International Film Critics’ Week).

Myriam Arab, the Red Sea Souk Main/Lead Consultant said, “We are honoured and thrilled to welcome these prestigious jury members to the Red Sea Souk, the industry platform of the Red Sea Film Festival and to distribute these highly valuable awards to serve the Arab and African talented filmmakers emerging generation. We are committed to encouraging and promoting brilliant world cinema and helping new Arab and African cinema Voices to receive the audience and recognition their work deserves.”

The second edition of the Red Sea Souk will take place from 3rd to 6th December 2022 alongside the Red Sea International Film Festival which will take place from 1st to 10th December 2022 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The awards will be presented during the Red Sea Souk Award Ceremony on the 6th of December.

About the Red Sea International Film Festival

The second edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival will bring the best in Arab and World Cinema to Jeddah, nestled on the eastern shore of the Red Sea. The Festival will showcase a compelling slate of new and diverse films, alongside a retrospective program celebrating the masters of cinema as well as introducing audiences to exciting new voices from the region and beyond. The Festival will provide a platform for Arab filmmakers and industry professionals from around the world to connect, host feature and short film competitions, and present a series of events, masterclasses, and workshops to support emerging talent.

Running alongside the Festival is the Red Sea Souk, the Festival’s industry market, designed for global exchange and partnerships between the international and Saudi film industries. The four-day market will offer a packed program of curated events to foster co-production, international distribution, and new business opportunities. The Souk offers unbeatable access to the new vibrant Saudi scene, as well as the best of the Arab market through pitching sessions, one-on-one meetings, screenings, industry talks, and networking events.

