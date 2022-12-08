Jeddah: The Red Sea International Film Festival and GQ Magazine came together to host the first GQ Gala at the Park Hyatt, Jeddah to celebrate art, culture and film alongside the second edition of the RSIFF, which over the last 8 days has welcomed the global film community to showcase the very best of cinema on Saudi screens.

Mohammed Al Turki; CEO of the RedSeaIFF added: “We are delighted to be partner with GQ who are a long-standing supporter of art, creativity, fashion and film. The collaboration is a great way to bring together people from the different but relevant fields to network and make connections. The country is rapidly securing its position as a hub for cultural events, arts, fashion, and we look forward very much to working with them to champion creativity.”

The event was attended by writers, producers, directors, and actors working at the heart of the industry including; Ranbir Kapoor, Yousra, Mo Amer, Mohamed Diab, Nelly Karim, Mohamed Hadid, Ali Sulaiman, Said Taghmaoui, Seba Mubarak, Shereen Reda, Baraa Alem, Yassir AlSaggaf, Ayten Amer, Mew Suppasit, Thomas Doherty, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Isabel Adjani, Gaspar Noé, Ross Butler, Blake Gray, Angus Cloud, Lucky Blue Smith, Ed Westwick, Amy Jackson, Rob Raco, Karen Wazen, Alaa Faden, Ibraheem Alkhairallah, Lena Perminova, Adele Exarchopoulos, Fai Khadra, Neels Visser, Twan Kuyper, Chantel Jeffries, Tessa Brooks, Alissa Violet, Suede Brookes, Kendall Visser, Numan Acar, Peggy Gu, Paz Vega.

Worldwide party band Phyl Boyz opened the evening, performing their iconic upbeat acoustic set to the high-profile guests in attendance. Iconic South Korean DJ Peggy Gou also performed, renowned internationally having performed at legendary festivals from Glastonbury to Dekmantel, closing the evening with her playful, unmistakeable sound.

The second edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival runs in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia from December 1-10, 2022.

About the Red Sea International Film Festival

The second edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival will bring the best in Arab and World Cinema to Jeddah, nestled on the eastern shore of the Red Sea. The Festival will showcase a compelling slate of new and diverse films, alongside a retrospective program celebrating the masters of cinema as well as introducing audiences to exciting new voices from the region and beyond. The Festival will provide a platform for Arab filmmakers and industry professionals from around the world to connect, host feature and short film competitions, and present a series of events, masterclasses, and workshops to support emerging talent.

Running alongside the Festival is the Red Sea Souk, the Festival’s industry market, designed for global exchange and partnerships between the international and Saudi film industries. The four-day market will offer a packed program of curated events to foster co-production, international distribution, and new business opportunities. The Souk offers unbeatable access to the new vibrant Saudi scene, as well as the best of the Arab market through pitching sessions, one-on-one meetings, screenings, industry talks, and networking events.

The Red Sea International Film Festival will take place from December 1 -10, 2022.

