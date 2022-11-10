The activities of the Red Collaboration exhibition will be launched in its fifth session next Saturday at Dusit Hotel New Cairo, with the participation of 42 real estate development companies from the largest real estate investment companies in Egypt, which have a great precedent in the Egyptian market. The exhibition is organized for one day to present investment opportunities in New Cairo Mostakbal City, the New Administrative Capital, Sheikh Zayed, Sixth of October, the North Coast, Ain Sukhna and the Red Sea. The organizers of the exhibition are keen to provide attractive offers aimed at providing real investment opportunities to a wide base of customers.



The Red Collaboration Real Estate Alliance exhibition comes as a window that opens up promising investment projects and opportunities in various regions in Egypt. The real estate companies participating in the exhibition present live examples of various investment opportunities from “administrative, residential, commercial and medical units, pharmacies, restaurants, and malls”, and other commercial and investment activities. The companies’ offerings are characterized by high investment returns and unprecedented discount rates on the available residential, commercial and administrative units, tourist and coastal resorts, and payment systems over years that meet the needs of those wishing to invest in real estate according to all their capabilities. The exhibition will be held at the Dusit Hotel in New Cairo after the success of the previous four editions, which won the approval and admiration of the public as well as developers and real estate companies.



Khalid Bahig, Chairman and CEO of Dar Al-Khebra Real Estate Investment Company - RED, said that the Egyptian real estate market has promising investment opportunities. Bahij added that the exhibition sheds light on the investment opportunities that Egypt is currently witnessing in light of the giant state projects, and the participation of the private sector and real estate development companies in this great urban shift in which they are participating in projects in the administrative capital, coastal cities and new cities, to provide the best investment opportunities, especially with great interest. Which the state undertakes with its national project in the new administrative capital, and the best opportunities available for investment in residential units, shops, medical and administrative units that offer the best return on investment.



The Red Collaboration includes Eng. Khalid Bahig, Chairman and CEO of the Real Estate Expertise House Alliance, Mohamed Al-Banani, Managing Director of the Real Estate Experience House Consortium, Eng. Amr Shams, General Manager of Business Development, Abeer Salah, General Manager of Operations Sector, and Eng. Amr Othman, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Land Bank And Eng. Islam Hosni, Chairman and Managing Director of The Mediator Contracting Company, Eng. Islam Saleh, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Kayan Real Estate Marketing Company, Eng. Mahmoud Qureshi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Misr Real Estate Company for Real Estate and Tourism Investment, Eng. Ahmed Atfi, Executive Director of Upstate Investment and Real Estate Marketing, and Eng. Mohamed Esmat Chairman of the Board of Directors of Advis for Investment and Real Estate Marketing, Dr. Tamer Mahfouz, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Recap, Eng. Ramy El-Khouly, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Unites, Eng. Hisham El-Saeed, Chairman of the Board of Directors of ERA, Ali Hassan El-Rafei, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Petra Egypt for Real Estate Marketing, and Omar Hassan Al-Rafei, Head of Sales at Petra Misr Real Estate Marketing, and Khalil Mohamed Abdullah, Chairman of the Board of Directors The management of Leif Investment and Real Estate Marketing Company, Ahmed Essam El Din Essawy Ahmed, CEO of Roots Development Company, Ahmed Mohamed Fahmy Awad, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Winners Real Estate Marketing Company, Samer El-Sayed Ismail El-Safty, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Winners Real Estate Marketing Company, Sherif Sami, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Houseology for Investment and Real Estate Marketing, Ahmed Al-Abdah, Head of the Sales Department of Houseology for Investment and Real Estate Marketing, Omar Hisham Amin, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Pride Home, and Amin Hisham Amin, Head of Sales for Pride Home.



In the same context, Mohamed Bennani, Managing Director of Dar Al-Khebra Reed Company, indicated that real estate companies always think outside the box, despite the crises of stagflation as a result of the global crisis, stressing that real estate exhibitions are a real means of communication between the client and the company, and this ultimately serves the interest of the real estate sector, stressing the importance of Keeping pace with technological developments in organizing real estate exhibitions, to ensure the addition of innovative types of offers in light of the increase in the number of real estate projects in the Egyptian market.



Bennani added that the organization of the Dar Al-Khebra Real Estate Alliance RED for exhibitions in all its versions is a positive step, stressing that the exhibition includes the largest real estate companies and serious developers who are on the throne of the real estate market in Egypt, and this is an addition and a great success in itself for the exhibition.



Mrs. Abeer Salah also added that real estate is still the safe container for savings, as it has, through the ages, the ability to maintain its value under any economic situation.



It is worth mentioning,, that RED Real Estate Experience House Company has succeeded, within a short period, by including 15 of the largest real estate marketing companies with extensive experience in the alliance system, in line with the strategic plan presented by the state for the development of the real estate sector, which is considered one of the most vital and contributing sectors of the state. in the growth wheel of development.

-Ends-