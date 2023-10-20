DUBAI, United Arab Emirates :

The Military Committee Organizing Dubai Airshow 2023 toured DWC, Al Maktoum International Airport, as it finalises preparations for the event. Major General Dr. Mubarak bin Ghafan Al Jabri, Executive Director of the Committee attended the site visit along with a delegation from the UAE Ministry of Defence.

Dubai Airshow is an international platform that brings together experts and specialists from across the aviation, aerospace and space industries. The event will highlight the latest innovations from large organizations and SMEs from across the world, within these critical sectors.

The 18th edition of Dubai Airshow will offer new features, including an updated conference agenda covering several key topics, a focus on the future of air travel and passenger experience, as well as the Ministry of Defence’s Airworthiness & Safety Conference.

Held at DWC from 13-17 November, the Dubai Airshow will welcome the participation of leaders and innovators to discuss and identify future trends and explore opportunities. It will highlight major topics such as space technologies, localization efforts in the sector through the ‘Make it in the Emirates’ campaign, and the essential role of start-ups in accelerating sustainable development across the industry.

