Dubai: The Middle East’s online trading industry is growing at spectacular rates, with commonly traded assets including stocks, commodities, currencies, and cryptocurrencies. It is expected to reach $1 trillion in value by 2025 according to the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA).

Among the many factors fueling this growth, experts say that wider internet access, increased smartphone adoption, improved regulations, rising awareness of trading benefits - such as convenience, accessibility, cost-effectiveness, asset diversity, and transparency - are all driving the popularity of online trading in the Middle East.

In this line, GCC countries in general, and the UAE more specifically, are emerging as significant global financial hubs due to their strategic location, growing economies, political stability, favorable tax regimes, efficient infrastructure, and clear globally compatible regulatory frameworks. This is creating a real financial powerhouse in the region revolving around a robust network of prominent financial centers, including: Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC), Dubai Multi Commodity Center (DMCC), Bahrain Financial Harbour, Bahrain International Investment Park, Qatar Financial Centre (QFC), Kuwait Financial Centre (KFH), Oman International Centre for Financial Services (OIFC), and Saudi Arabia Global Centre for Financial Services (SACF).

However, despite its many benefits, online trading is not without risks, and traders are highly encouraged to trade responsibly by educating themselves on markets, trading tools, and trends while partnering with well-reputed brokers who can help them understand and alleviate risks.

As a licensed global broker with a solid track record and an innovative portfolio of trading solutions, StoneX Group Inc. - a Fortune 500 company providing global customers execution, clearing and advisory services in commodities, capital markets and more - has so far succeeded in gaining the trust of hundreds of thousands of traders in the region, especially that it is backed by local offices in the UAE – FOREX.com - which suggests knowledge of market-specific regulations and presence of local customer service.

Striving to claim a bigger market share in the region, StoneX Group Inc. will partake in the highly anticipated Forex Expo Dubai 2023 on the 26th and 27th of September at the World Trade Center, Dubai through its subsidiary FOREX.com, the event’s diamond sponsor.

This year on its sixth grand edition, Forex Expo Dubai by HQMENA is considered the largest trading event in the region, with over 130 companies, 12,000 visitors, and 130 local, regional, and international speakers who will showcase cutting-edge trading technologies and discuss the latest industry trends.

Meet the StoneX Group Inc. experts at the FOREX.com booth #113 during the Forex Expo Dubai 2023 on the 26th and 27th of September, at the World Trade Center, Dubai.

FOREX.com is a trading name of GAIN Global Markets Inc. which is authorized and regulated by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority under the Securities Investment Business Law of the Cayman Islands (as revised) with License number 25033.

GAIN Global Markets Inc. is part of the GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. group of companies, which has its principal place of business at 30 Independence Blvd, Suite 300 (3rd floor), Warren, NJ 07059, USA. All are separate but affiliated subsidiaries of StoneX Group Inc.

The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

About StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders and investors to the global market ecosystem through a unique blend of digital platforms, end-to-end clearing and execution services, high touch service and deep expertise. The company strives to be the one trusted partner to its clients, providing its network, product and services to allow them to pursue trading opportunities, manage their market risks, make investments and improve their business performance. A Fortune 100 company with a nearly 100-year track record, StoneX Group Inc. serves more than 50,000 commercial, institutional and payments clients, and more than 370,000 retail accounts, from nearly 80 offices across six continents.

FOREX.com is part of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SNEX), a publicly traded company that meets the highest standards of corporate governance, financial reporting and disclosure. FOREX.com gives its clients access to more than 5,500 tradable markets and is one of the global market leaders in leveraged trading.

