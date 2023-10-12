Since first launching in London in 2017, the Luxury Communications Council (LCC) has been instrumental in bringing together professionals across different luxury vertical sectors, creating an unrivalled network that spans an array of disciplines, brands, and expertise. In 2022, UAE based marketing and communications pioneer Isabel Tapp, together with co-Founder, global CX specialist Craig Lee, brought the LCC to the Middle East, with the launch of the GCC Chapter of the Luxury Communications Council – the first of its kind outside the UK.

Membership to the Luxury Communications Council is by invitation-only, connecting the world’s marketing and communications movers and shakers, thought leaders and decision makers who represent the pinnacle of regional and global luxury brands.

The Council nurtures collaboration and strategic alliances across all facets of the luxury world. Exclusive benefits for members include the annual Leaders Forum; inspiring events; and dedicated platforms, such as LCC Connects which offers advice, industry contacts, case studies and troubleshooting; and LCC Intelligence, a monthly newsletter featuring curated news, tools and opportunities.

One of the highlights of the LCC membership is the Council’s regular Fireside talks. On October 24, members of the LCC’s GCC Chapter are invited to hear from two stimulating speakers, during an enlightening morning of conversation hosted by Jumeirah Hotel Group.

Renowned as a seasoned communications strategist, moderator and marketing game changer, Aida Mohammad Al Busaidy, Associate Vice President of Consumer Advocacy at Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) will join Co-Founder Craig Lee for an insightful talk titled ‘The Future, Now’. Aida will draw on her experience as one of the most high-profile Emirati communicators, covering a full spectrum of roles from TV presenting to strategic planning and the implementation of digital ecosystems over the past two decades.

The second guest will be acclaimed futurist and Global Expert at Singularity University, John Sanei. The visionary futures strategist, best-selling author and international keynote speaker will engage the audience with his talk, ‘See Beyond Tomorrow’, a fascinating and thought-provoking discussion on future trends, sharing his illuminating insights and tips on thriving amid the uncertainties of tomorrow. John’s unique insights and bold vision will help you unlock strategies to master the power of unlearning old patterns, relearning new ones and embracing adaptability.

This intimate event will encourage open and honest discussions between Aida, John and the exclusive community of LCC Members, as they engage in robust exchanges in an inspiring setting.

The Luxury Communications Council Fireside events are open to Members only. To find out more about becoming an LCC Member in the GCC, please register your interest by emailing: madhi@luxurycommunicationscouncil.com

Visit: luxurycommunicationscouncil.com

Follow: instagram.com/lccmembers

ABOUT LUXURY COMMUNICATIONS COUNCIL

The Luxury Communications Council (LCC) is an invitation-only network of luxury experts. The LCC was founded in London in 2017 by Rosie Shephard, an award-winning luxury marketing and communications strategist. The GCC Chapter was founded in 2022 by Isabel Tapp, a respected marketing and communications specialist in Dubai together with Co-Founder, global CX specialist Craig Lee. LCC is designed to connect individuals across the different vertical sectors; encourage strategic alliances; and showcase the greatest work and opportunities across the disciplines. Membership to LCC is by invitation-only, open to top-level in-house decision makers, representing prominent national, regional and international brands.

